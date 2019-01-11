All federal tax liens released against Angela Black Drake

As of Oct. 31, 2019, there are no outstanding IRS tax liens against Charleston city council District 1 candidate Angela Black Drake. The candidate paid all outstanding tax liabilities in the amount of $153,411 on the 31st and the IRS also released all federal tax liens on that date.

Drake explained that she found out over a year and a half ago that her accountant had not filed her tax returns and that she hired new accountants at that time. She was unaware of the liens until media outlets contacted her recently about liens covering seven different years over a ten year period totally over $900,000.

Last week she said that the amount actually due was substantially less than the liens reflect. Today she issued a press release that confirms that the actual amount due was $153,411, and not the higher amount listed on the liens.

The Daniel Island News reviewed the IRS’s Certificate of Release of Tax Liens for all years reflected on the original liens and confirms that all liens were released with the payment of $153,411.

In a press release issued today Drake said, “I do not take this lightly. I am fortunate to have the resources and opportunity to immediately address this unfortunate situation. As soon as it was brought to my attention, it was handled. Moments like this define us; reveal true character and shows how someone handles adverse situations. It happened, I own it, it is now behind me. I am focused on my campaign. I believe I am the best person for the job. My service and experience give me the ability to get results on issues impacting our community. That’s why I want to serve.”

When asked if she would like to comment on the negative campaign flyer about the liens which was sent to District 1 voters earlier this week via U.S. mail, Drake said she wanted to focus on the issues facing the district. The flyer was paid for by Elect Marie. Drake is running against Daniel Island resident Marie Delcioppo for the seat.

For detailed coverage of both candidates and their take on the issues, visit http://www.thedanielislandnews.com/news/meet-candidates-charleston-city-council-district-1.