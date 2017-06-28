Alligator removal prompts DI resident to take action

An alligator was removed from a pond close to Edgefield Park’s new “Crow’s Nest” and pool last Thursday after being deemed aggressive by alligator specialist Ron Russell.

Daniel Island resident Evelyn Loggins said that the removal came as a bit of a shock.

“When we heard that it was removed, I think a lot of us were just surprised because no one had heard that the alligator was aggressive or was a nuisance,” said Loggins.

The removal came after a resident filed a report to the Daniel Island Property Owners Association (POA) about the alligator being aggressive, according to Jane Baker, vice president of community services for the POA.

“This specific alligator was brought to our attention by a resident,” said Baker. “As we have 4000 acres to cover on Daniel Island and a relatively small staff, the POA is appreciative of all resident reports whether they are regarding nuisance issues, City of Charleston issues or alligators.”

After a report is made, the POA calls Russell, a former South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) reserve officer who has 25 years of experience as an alligator specialist. He then evaluates the alligator based on the SCDNR and National Wildlife Control Training Program to determine if it is indeed aggressive or threatening.

If the alligator is found to be non-threatening it is left alone. But according to the Daniel Island POA website, “If the specialist deems the alligator threatening, the alligator will be properly removed according to SCDNR’s rules and regulations,” which Baker said ultimately results in the alligator being euthanized.

Loggins explained that this is what appears to be most distressing to her fellow residents.

“What people don’t understand and get really upset over is that when they remove the alligators, they kill them,” said Loggins. “That’s what upsets people I think more than anything…that the alligators are being destroyed. They apparently cannot be relocated because they will find their way back.”

Unfortunately, Loggins is correct. The SCDNR website states that it is illegal in South Carolina to relocate alligators. Immediately following the removal last week, allegations were posted on the Daniel Island Moms Facebook page that children may have been taunting the alligator by throwing rocks at it. Russell later confirmed that there was evidence of public involvement.

“The alligator in question had been fed and was harassed,” said Russell. “Someone had seen somebody try to hit him with rocks. He was a pretty big gator and that’s not a good situation when someone has been feeding him. He lost his fear of humans.” Russell added that their goal is to educate.

“We try not to remove alligators,” he said. “We don’t want to remove them. It’s their habitat. People have to be educated. Gators are going to come in and out all the time. They just have to get used to it.”

Education is vital, added Loggins, for the safety of the alligators and residents of Daniel Island.

“If indeed it was deemed aggressive because of the kids taunting it, my best approach was to be proactive instead of reactive,” said Loggins. “Let’s do something about it. Let’s educate the kids. I know there are a lot of parents out there that want to be educated as well. I would say the majority of people who live on Daniel Island aren’t from the Lowcountry so the key is to bring awareness to children and adults.” Upon hearing the allegations, Loggins took it in her own hands to make something happen. She called Daniel Island School and pitched the idea to have an educational class about alligator awareness.

“The school was receptive and I was happy to hear that,” said Loggins. “They told me to call back in August when the counselors are there and I would work with the counselors to get education brought in for the kids about alligators, alligator safety and alligator awareness.”

The Daniel Island Library is also set to hold an alligator educational seminar in late March 2018. This falls right before mating season starts in April, which is when residents are more likely to see an alligator.

So far on Daniel Island in 2017, there have been four alligators tested resulting in two removals, according to the Daniel Island POA website. Baker urged, “Alligators are incredibly adaptable animals and have existed for millions of years. Remember, it is against the law to feed or otherwise harass alligators. This includes activities, such as throwing sticks or rocks. When people feed alligators, they will begin to associate people with food, creating a very dangerous situation.”

If you have any questions or concerns regarding an alligator in a pond or lake near you, please call the POA office at (843) 971-9200.