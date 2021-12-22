And Bingo was his name-O ...

Last week, Erica Fox wrote on the Daniel Island Moms Facebook page: “To the owners of a dog named Bingo … During the welcome home after school chaos, a sweet dog followed my boys [Benton, 7, and Sully, 6] in through the garage and into our house. Because of the chaos, we didn’t pay much attention and thought it was our dog (Cooper) who escapes every chance he gets. Bingo slowly wandered around the first floor then crawled up on our leather couch (just like Cooper would do). We only realized Bingo wasn’t Cooper when

Cooper growled from the other end of the house. The two boys introduced themselves. We laughed and laughed at how Bingo just made himself right at home like he belonged.”

When Rachel Sweeney read the post, she responded: “Hi, this is Bingo’s mom! OH MY GOSH!! I can’t believe this happened (well, yes I can.) … Bingo is quite the escape artist.”

The 9-year-old golden retriever has a history of getting loose and causing playful mischief. Sweeney described an incident seven years ago when Bingo escaped one morning as her two boys were riding their bikes to Daniel Island School. The dog followed them and got loose inside the building. She said, “I was getting ready for work and got a call from one of the teachers. I rushed over to the school with wet hair and no makeup. It really was embarrassing. But now it’s a funny story!”

Bingo was a Christmas present for the Sweeney family, who have lived on Daniel Island for 16 years. He’s named after the Scrabble term “bingo,” “when you can use all seven of your tiles in one turn,” Sweeney described — adding that her husband, Dan; her son Cole, 20, who attends Furman University; and her son Austin, 16, who goes to Philip Simmons High School, are all big fans of the game.

These are a few of Bingo’s favorite things: walks, bacon, peanut butter, dog biscuits, treats from Lucia’s, and their neighbor, Dave, who walks by their house every morning and gives the dog a treat at the fence. Sweeney said, “Bingo LOVES Dave and can hear him coming before he’s in sight.”

The energetic pup also loves tennis balls. Sweeney recalled one time when she worked for the Daniel Island Company and employees were allowed to bring dogs to the office on Fridays. “I worked with a woman who brought her two golden retrievers and they were very well behaved. So, I thought perhaps their behavior would rub off on Bingo. This was not the case. On one particular Friday, Bingo happened to sniff out a tennis ball in Matt Sloan’s office. He started playing with it and eventually tore it apart and chewed it up. I was in a

meeting and didn’t really see what was going on until I heard Matt yelling and, apparently, the tennis ball was custom made and/or autographed by Serena Williams from The Family Circle Cup tennis tournament,” she said. Needless to say, that was Bingo’s last visit to

the office.

Fox’s Facebook post elicited many sweet and supportive comments. One mom wrote, “We love when Bingo escapes and visits our house! He’s a great dog.”

The clever canine has dug himself out of the yard, jumped over the fence, and built “stepping stools” out of pine straw bales in his escape attempts over the years. Sweeney emphasized that Bingo — who’s chipped and has an ID collar — is a very friendly dog and she is thankful to the neighbors who have always been kind and understanding toward his escapades.

“DI really is a dog-loving, special community. I’m so grateful for everyone who has helped Bingo,” Sweeney said. “They’ve come to know him and love him — like family!”