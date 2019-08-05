Annual Concert in the Park returns this Saturday, May 11!

Get your picnic spreads ready! On Saturday, May 11, from 6 to 10 p.m., the annual “Concert in the Park” at Smythe Park will once again take center stage.

The Joe Clarke Big Band will perform a free lakeside concert in the park, giving attendees an opportunity to enjoy big band orchestra sounds of horns, trumpets, trombones, and saxes, similar to the Big Band era of the 30s and 40s, as well as a dynamic rhythm section consisting of bass, drums, piano and guitar. Joe will also croon out the tunes that made famous the likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bing Crosby, Tony Bennett and Sammy Davis, Jr.

“This group promises a very special musical experience for your family and your guests and the lake at Smythe Park provides a stunning backdrop for this island tradition,” stated a press release on the event from the Daniel Island Property Owners Association.

Each year, the Daniel Island Community Fund hosts a themed picnic competition for those attending the concert. Again this year, the best overall picnic spread will receive a $500 contribution towards the charity of their choice. Picnic judging will begin at 6 p.m. and the concert will kick off at 7 p.m. This event is promoted as a bring your own food and beverage “picnic in the park” and the POA encourages everyone to participate the themed picnic competition.

Bring your own picnic in the park, or make it easy on yourselves and your guests and purchase your dinners on site from the lineup of food vendors. Affordable tasty fare, along with water and non-alcoholic beverages, will be available for purchase from the following food trucks and food cart vendors:

Braised in the South - Southern inspired food - a handful of meats all smoked to perfection available in a variety of forms that elevate street food to a whole new level of deliciousness.

Cast Iron – Specializing in casual, comfort food made from fresh ingredients from local farms with a menu reminiscent of Lowcountry cuisine. Proudly serving their Carolina chopped BBQ recipe created by Chef Victor’s mother and voted Washington, D.C.’s “Best BBQ Sandwich” six years in a row.

Daniel Island Dinners – Daniel Island Dinners provides high quality fully prepared meals for the whole family. Visit their website at www.danielislanddinners.com for their weekly menu and to find out what they will be serving at the concert!

Dashi – Dashi will offer a mix of Asian and Latin foods, including tacos, burritos, Pad Thai, stir fried noodles and steamed buns. Dashi has a number of vegetarian options available as well as gluten-free dishes. Entering its fourth year in business, Dashi has established itself as a fan favorite and one of Charleston’s premier food trucks.

Dave ‘N’ Dubs - Serves up the classic American hot dog experience: all-beef franks (and veggie dogs, too) piled high and deep with toppings. Hot dog!

The Holy City Cupcakes - A locally owned and operated bakery. All of their cupcakes and desserts are made from scratch and never from a box or pre-mix, using fresh whole ingredients. Best of all, you get to customize your own cupcakes.

Holy City Homemade Italian Ice - Holy City Homemade Italian Ice makes their ices with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives – just fruit, sugar and water!

Wich Cream - Wich Cream takes ice cream treats to the next level by combining the highest quality local ingredients with a made-from-scratch touch. Their products utilize local milk, cream, salt, eggs, and seasonal produce to create fresh and delicious ice cream that you can feel good about eating!

Be sure to arrive early to get a good spot at the event. In the event of severe weather, the concert will be rescheduled for Sunday, May 12, same time and venue. Visit www.dicommunity.org for event information. Street parking is available around the park as well as at the Daniel Island School parking lot.

Concert in the Park reminders from the POA:

• Personal Golf Carts – Personal golf carts are not allowed in the park unless being used by the POA/event staff for logistics and trash removal. Please unload from the street and park golf carts on nearby streets or in the Daniel Island School parking lot.

• Set Up For Event - Please do not set up any items until Thursday, May 9, after 12 p.m. Any items placed, staked or left at the park before this date and time may be removed and discarded. Please remember that there are irrigation lines and other cables underground that are subject to rupture by stakes being driven into the ground. If you are planning on putting up a 10 x 10 tent or cordoning off an area (only large enough for your immediate party), that you do not drive or stake any long stakes, poles or rebar into the ground. Tents should instead be ballasted by bricks or jugs of water filled with water or sand. Any damage caused by these tents will be incurred by the person owning the tent/setup. If you are planning on setting up a tent, please lower it until the afternoon of the event. The landscape maintenance contractor for the Daniel Island POA, The Greenery, will perform weekly landscape maintenance at Smythe Park on May 8 and May 9 and they will need access to all areas of the park for mowing and other maintenance duties. The Daniel Island POA does not accept/assume any responsibility or liability for any items that are left unattended at any time (either before the event or post event). All items brought into the park need to be removed at the close of the concert.

• Alcohol - City of Charleston police will be overseeing the event. Please do not take alcohol out of the park.