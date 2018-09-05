Annual Concert in the Park at Smythe Park returns May 26

On Saturday, May 26, 6 - 10 pm, the annual Concert in the Park at Smythe Park returns with some great new entertainment! The Joe Clarke Big Band will perform a “free” lakeside concert in Smythe Park. This band has it all, including the big band orchestra sounds of horns, trumpets, trombones, and saxes, just like the Big Band era of the 30s and 40s. Plus a dynamic rhythm section consisting of bass, drums, piano and guitar will get your feet moving. Joe will take the stage and croon out the tunes that made famous the likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bing Crosby, Tony Bennett and Sammy Davis, Jr. This group promises a very special musical experience for your family and your guests and the lake at Smythe Park provides a stunning backdrop for this island tradition.

Bring your own picnic to the park or make it easy on yourselves and your guests by purchasing your dinners on site from the phenomenal lineup of food vendors. Affordable tasty fare, along with water and non-alcoholic beverages, will be available for purchase from the following food trucks and food cart vendors:

Braised in the South - Southern inspired food - a handful of meats all smoked to perfection available in a variety of forms.

Damiano’s Wood Fired Pizza - With their mobile wood fired oven, Damiano’s makes their real authentic Neapolitan Pizza right on site.

Dave ‘N’ Dubs - Serves up the classic American hot dog experience: all-beef franks (and veggie dogs, too!) piled high and deep with toppings.

Food Box - Food Box brings an international twist to Southern. Try the Box Burger, Roasted Poblano Sandwich, Ham & Brie, or any of their amazing menu items.

Just Eat This - From Chef Chris Casner comes an upscale gastropub on wheels! American-style eats that are sure to please, featuring great grilled cheese, chicken & waffles, and poutine.

The Holy City Cupcakes - All cupcakes and desserts are made from scratch, using fresh whole ingredients. You can customize your own cupcakes!

Holy City Homemade Italian Ice - No artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. The ingredients are fruit, sugar and water.

King of Pops - Providing all natural hand crafted popsicles.

Wich Cream – Ice cream made from local milk, cream, salt, eggs, and seasonal produce.

Come early for a good spot! Once again, prizes will be awarded for more elaborate and creative picnic spreads. Picnic judging begins at 6 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7 p.m.

In the event of severe weather, the concert will be rescheduled for Sunday, May 27, same time and venue. Visit www.dicommunity.org for event information.