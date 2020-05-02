Annual dance is special for dads and daughters

Local daughters and their daddies will stroll the red carpet Feb. 21, making memories to last a lifetime at the annual Lowcountry Christian Community School Father-Daughter Dance. This is the 13th year the nonprofit has organized the fundraiser that celebrates the unique bond between father and daughter.

Danielle Lowell, the school’s dance co-chair, promises it will be an unforgettable night. “It’s the most heartwarming thing to see these men completely letting loose on the dance floor to make sure their girl is having the best time. The atmosphere is just overflowing with love and laughter,” Lowell said.

This year, attendance is estimated to be a record-breaking crowd of 1,500. Daniel Island dad Nate Elmenhurst will be among those attendance. Elmenhurst went for the first time last year with his then 3-year-old daughter, Reese. “I really enjoy spending one-on-one time where I am wholeheartedly dedicated to her,” he said.

From the first year Chris Anderson attended with his oldest daughter Mary Bennett, he’s looked forward to the annual dance. “The father-daughter dance allows me to reinforce the message to my girls that they are beautiful,” said Anderson. His daughter Janie, 8, loves “dancing to lots of fun songs with my daddy,” while 3-year-old Anna Grace looks forward to “eating Chick-fil-A and holding daddy’s hand.”

Kevin St. Germain appreciates the bonding opportunity. “This is the fourth year I am attending the dance with my daughter Ronel … The event celebrates the impact and importance of the father-daughter relationship,” he said. Ronel enjoys her special dad date. “I love it when the ‘golden ticket’ numbers get called out while we are dancing,” she exclaimed.

Daniel Island dad Jim Chambers and his daughter started going to the dance when Bella was 3 years old. The now 15-year-old Bella and her father still anticipate the yearly event. “I look forward to seeing the sparkle in my daughter’s eye as we go to the dance. It gives me the chance to take my daughter on a date, and let her experience how she should be treated,” he said.

Last year Chambers attended with his daughter and another guest. “I asked one of Bella’s friend’s to be my ‘honorary daughter’ for the evening. Her dad lives out of state so I thought it would be nice for her to experience the dance as well.”

“The father-daughter dance is a beloved event in the Lowcountry. Several attendees have called it a community service. It is more than a fundraiser, it’s an investment in the father-daughter relationship,” said Sally Niemer, founding member at Lowcountry Christian.

Jason Surratt, Legacy Pastor at Seacoast Church, started attending the dance when his first-born turned 2. Now he brings all three of his daughters. “This year will be even more special now that my oldest is in middle school. Looking back at pictures from that first year, when she was 2 years old, seemed just like yesterday. I know that life is brief and not to take these moments for granted,” he stated.

For more information or to sponsor the event, visit lowcountrychristian.com/dance.