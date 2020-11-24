Annual POA meetings highlight challenges of 2020, set stage for 2021

Daniel Island looks a lot different today than when it was annexed into the City of Charleston 29 years ago. Farm lands and forested areas have been transformed to an island town with neighborhoods, parks, golf courses and a business district. And now, 25 years after development began, one of the island’s property owners associations is set to transition from developer control to property owner control.

Last week Jane Baker, vice president of community services for the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association (POA), speaking via three separate but similar Zoom meetings, provided members of the Daniel Island Park Association (DIPA), the Daniel Island Town

Association (DITA) and the Daniel Island Community Association (DICA), which collectively make up the POA, with a review of the associations’ 2020 highlights and an explanation of what to expect in 2021.

Baker praised the POA staff members for their commitment to the community and for heightened customer service during the coronavirus pandemic. She addressed many important issues impacting the community, highlighted below. Detailed information, including the PowerPoint presentations and 2021 budgets for each association, can be found online under the resources tab at dicommunity.org.

POA Board Control

Currently, the three POA organizations are controlled by developer run boards. The Master Plan provides different triggers for the transfer of control of the boards to property owners for each of the associations.

Baker, who replaced Matt Sloan (president of the DI Development Company) on all three boards in July, explained that DICA, which already has two property owners on the board (Otto Orr and Bob Sauer), will become a property owner run board when 75% of the 7,500 approved homes for Daniel Island are complete. Baker anticipates that the 75% figure, or 5,625 units, will be met by the second or third quarter of 2021.

Baker stressed that the total buildout in the associations will be less than 7,500 units, with the anticipated final build out to be topped at 6,518 units.

Because the DIPA and DITA triggers of 90% and 100% build out will never be reached, transfer to property owner control for the DITA and DIPA boards will occur on December 31, 2025, Baker explained.

Baker said that preparation for the transition is well underway – an engineering assessment of amenities and correction of deficiencies is underway, reserve accounts are fully funded, and a special storm reserve fund is in place for each association.

Development Update

There are several sections of the island still to be developed. On the residential side, construction on 62 lots on Fish Camp Island in DIPA are set to begin in early 2021. There are a scattering of other small residential construction projects, the largest of which include 21 home sites in Cochran Park and 17 lots off of Farr St. The Marshes, a 90 lot development located behind Governors Park, is going through the city’s approval process and is not part of the Daniel Island POA.

On the commercial side, in the areas managed by DITA, there are several lots not yet developed: one in the area across from the new Blackbaud building on Fairchild Street (adjacent to the proposed hotel next to Starbucks) and one next to the self-storage unit near Talison Row Apartments (the planned soccer facility has been scrapped).

Baker noted that the commercial/retail market has a low vacancy rate: 5% retail, 10% office.

POA Services

Working remotely since the initial coronavirus shutdown in March, the POA continued to keep code enforcement at a high community-wide standard level, processed a large number of projects through the Architectural Review Board, provided more personalized service and, following best safety practices, maintained the pools and other

common areas.

Baker noted her excitement over the ongoing Wando waterfront park upgrades and said that in 2021 the POA will continue to prioritize park improvements throughout the island, which have been ongoing for some years. Baker said the waterfront park trail will remain closed for safety reasons until construction is complete in the spring of 2021.

Another big project planned for the DIPA neighborhood is renovations and upgrades for Ralston Creek boat landing, with 12 new parking spots for boat trailers, a new picnic area structure, and new fencing to restrict access by fob only.

Other priorities include placing functioning cameras at the two exits on and off the island and continuing to work with city officials to improve city services to the

community.

In 2020, all three associations had nearly 100% collection of assessments: DITA had 100%, DICA 99.7% and DIPA 99.9%, which is well above the national average.

For 2021, DICA and DIPA will not have an increase in dues; DITA members will see a 4% increase.

Community Fund

The Daniel Island community’s commitment to and legacy of giving is rooted in the Daniel Island Community Fund (DCIF). The fund supports community enhancement projects and philanthropic initiatives on Daniel Island and in the surrounding Cainhoy peninsula communities.

In the last nine years, DCIF has donated $4.68 million to 75 different nonprofit organizations. This year the fund has already distributed over $300,000, and as a result of the pandemic, the DCIF expects to make an additional donation to the food bank before the end of the year.

No POA fees are used to fund the DICF – it is funded 100% from resale transactions. In 2020, new collections topped $1.5 million.