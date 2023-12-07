Another gun pinched from a parked car

The following incidents were taken from the city of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, June 16 - 30.

Embezzlement

On June 19, an officer responded to a business on Island Park Drive and met with a corporate loss prevention manager who had been alerted about an abnormal number of lottery ticket payouts occurring at the location. After reviewing video footage, it was determined that two employees of the business were stealing entire rolls of lottery tickets from the store and cashing out the winning scratch offs. Over the course of several months, over $12,000 worth of tickets were stolen. Both employees were terminated and placed on trespass notice as the investigation continues.

Thefts from Motor Vehicles

On June 20, a resident of Robert Daniel Drive reported that his GMC Sierra pick-up truck had been entered during the overnight hours and a black P17 pistol was removed from the glove compartment. At the same location, a second victim came forward and stated that his unlocked Volkswagen Atlas had been opened and $580 in cash and a pocket knife were stolen.

Motor Vehicle Thefts

An officer met with a complainant on June 20 while investigating other reports of car break-ins. He stated that his Honda Civic was left unlocked in the front parking lot of the complex on Robert Daniel Drive and was stolen during the overnight hours. The vehicle was recovered in North Charleston.

On the same day, Team 5 responded to the area of Clements Ferry Road and Oak Bluff Avenue in reference to a stolen beige GMC Yukon that had been disabled and left on the side of the roadway.

When the victim returned to retrieve the vehicle, it was gone. Records show that the vehicle was not towed, and it has not been found at this point.

Another vehicle was reported stolen on June 20 from a residence on Bucksley Lane. The victim left his Lexus unlocked with the keys inside and noticed that it was missing the next morning. The vehicle, along with a set of golf clubs valued at $700, were stolen and later recovered in North Charleston.

On June 23, a victim residing on Seven Farms Drive reported that his 2021 Toyota Supra, which was a rental car, was stolen after an unknown individual entered his apartment and removed his wallet and keys. After waking up around 3:30 a.m., he noticed that his front door had been left open. The victim suspected that an acquaintance was behind the theft. The next day, the rental was found in Charleston, West Virginia.

Wire Fraud

On June 26, a complainant from a business located on Seven Farms Drive stated that his company was assisting to finalize a buyout and fell victim to a fraudulent email. The message came from an individual posing as an employee of a participating law firm, but the bank account number had been altered. The firm wired $153,984 to the account. The case is pending.