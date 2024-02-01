Application for new DI Publix, Nowell Village Sidewalk on agenda

This week there are several developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Jan. 4: Publix #0846 Expansion Daniel Island – Site plan for demo of existing and construction of a new Publix on 6.316 acres at 162 Seven Farms Drive. TMS: B2750000158. Owner: Publix Super Markets Inc. Applicant: Genesis Engineering Collaborative. Contact: Jennifer Losurdo, jennifer.losurdo@genesiseng.net

Jan. 4: Cainhoy Del Webb Phase 1– Plat and roads for 174 single-family residences on 124 acres in Cainhoy.TMS: B2620000028. Owner: Pulte Home Company. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com

Jan 4: Cainhoy First Light Phase 2 – Plat and roads for 96 single-family residences on 46.9 acres in Point Hope. TMS: B2620000008. Owner: Cainhoy Land & Timber. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com

Jan. 4: Parcel K Park Parcels (Nowell Creek Village) – Site plan for proposed sidewalk, proposed plantation mix path, yard inlets on 1 acre at 1900 Daniel Island Drive (304 W. Seashell St.). TMS: B2750000185. Owner: Holder Properties 2000DI, LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Abigail Richardson,

RESULTS: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Dec. 21: Thomas Island Marina – Site plan for gravel parking lot and restroom building to serve marina on 1.5 acres at 100 Sands Preserve Drive. TMS: B2750000005. Owner: IVO Sands LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: York dilday, ydilday@seamonwhiteside.com . Results: Open pending delivery of stormwater comments.

Dec. 21: Towne at Cooper River – Clements Ferry Medical – Site plan for medical office building with parking on 3.8 acres at 620 Enterprise Blvd. TMS: B2710001035. Owner: Thorn Baccich. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Spencer Plowden, splowden@seamonwhiteside.com . Results: Revise and return.

Dec. 21: Mankiewicz Expansion Phase 1 – Site plan for expansion/improvements of existing Mankiewicz Coatings LLC facility on 16.06 acres at 1024 Clements Crest Lane. TMS: B2670000161. Owner: Jessen Lane LLC. Applicant: Mankiewicz Coatings LLC. Contact: Michael Delventhal, michael.delventhal@mankiewicz.com

Results: Revise and return.

Dec. 21: Berkshire on Clements Ferry (Point Hope – Goldfinch Tract [Mixed Use South]) – Site plan for a new multifamily residential development for 192 units on 62.86 acres. TMS: B2680000002. Owner: The Berry Company. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Domonic Jones, jones.d@tandh.com . Results: Revise and return.

RESULTS: DESIGN REVIEW BOARD

Dec. 18: 604 Island Park Drive – Requesting conceptual approval for new “Lodge” guest rooms and pub at the Daniel Island Club. TMS # 271-00-00-001. Owner: Daniel Island Club. Applicant: LaBella Associates. Results: Approved.