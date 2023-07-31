Applications open Aug. 1 for state accommodations tax funding

Those looking to take advantage of South Carolina’s accommodations tax funding can begin submitting applications on Aug. 1.

Berkeley County will open its application period on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Individuals or businesses in Berkeley County meeting the criteria of the Accommodations Tax Law may submit an application online through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Applications can be submitted online on the county’s Tourism Department page on its website.

The accommodations tax is to be used exclusively for the following “tourism-related expenditures” according to the state law:

• advertising and promotion of tourism so as to develop and increase tourist attendance through the generation of publicity;

• promotion of the arts and cultural events;

• construction, maintenance, and operation of facilities for civic and cultural activities including construction and maintenance of access and other nearby roads and utilities for the facilities;

• the criminal justice system, law enforcement, fire protection, solid waste collection, and health facilities when required to serve tourists and tourist facilities. This is based on the estimated percentage of costs directly attributed to tourists;

• public facilities such as restrooms, dressing rooms, parks, and parking lots;

• tourist shuttle transportation;

• control and repair of waterfront erosion, including beach renourishment;

• operating visitor information centers.

The Berkeley County Accommodations Tax Advisory Commission will review all information packets and hold a public meeting on Sept.14.

For questions, contact Tourism Director Rachel Knight at Rachel.Knight@BerkeleyCountySC.gov or 843-719-4995.