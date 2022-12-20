Approval extended on DI tennis facility

This week there are a large number of multifamily and large residential developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as the application results for specific items to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING:

CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Dec. 22: No topics on the agenda for the Daniel Island or Cainhoy areas.

RESULTS:

CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Dec. 8: Daniel Island Club Court. First review of request to extend TRC approval of construction of a new tennis court facility on Island Park Drive. RESULTS: TRC approval extended.

Dec. 8: Ship Builder Street, Daniel Island. Second review of a 31-lot single family residential development on 40 acres. RESULTS: Pending final documentation to MS4 and Planning. Once approved, submit to Planning for stamping.

Dec. 8: Foundation Place at Point Hope, Cainhoy. Fourth review of a commercial development including five buildings totaling 38,000 gross floor area at 826 Foundation Street. RESULTS: Pending final documentation to Zoning, T&T, MS4, and FMD. Once approved, submit to Zoning for stamping.

Dec. 8: Towne at Cooper River – Clements Ferry Medical. Pre-application of a proposed medical office building with parking at Enterprise Boulevard. RESULTS: Submit to TRC for 1st Review.

Dec. 15: Seven Farms Drive/Haswell Street, Daniel Island. First review of a preliminary plat for a 20-lot single family residential development. Road construction plans are under second review. RESULTS: Revise and resubmit to TRC.

Dec. 15: Marshes at Daniel Island. First review of a preliminary plat for a 26 single-family-lot subdivision at 144 Fairbanks Drive. Road construction plans are under first review. RESULTS: Revise and resubmit to TRC.

Dec. 15: Daniel Island Drive, Daniel Island. Second review of a private townhome development with 50 units, pond, private roads, open space and associated infrastructure. RESULTS: Revise and resubmit to TRC.

Dec. 15: Gildan. Pre-application of a site plan for an industrial building on 81 acres at 1980 Clements Ferry Road in Cainhoy. RESULTS: Submit to TRC for 1st review

REGULARLY SCHEDULED CITY & COUNTY MEETINGS

Berkeley Co. Bd. of Education meets twice each month. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Berkeley Co. Council meets fourth Mon. of each month, 6 p.m., Berkeley County Admin. Blg., 1003 Hwy 52, Moncks Corner.

City of Charleston Council typically meets the second and fourth Tues. of each month, 5 p.m., City Hall, 80 Broad Street, Charleston, SC and/or virtually via Conference Call #1-929-205-6099; Access Code: 912 096 416. Exceptions: Summer Schedule - 3rd Tues. of June, July, and August; December meetings on the 1st and 3rd Tues. Dates and locations subject to change.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meets every Thurs. at 9 a.m.via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design meets the 1st Wed. of each month at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Zoning meets the 1st and 3rd Tues. of each month at 5:15 p.m., except for January and July when no meeting is held on the 1st Tues.

City of Charleston Design Review Board meets the 1st and 3rd Mon. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Planning Commission meets the 3rd Wed. of every month at 5 p.m.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review – Large projects meets the 2nd and 4th Wed. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review – Small projects meets the 2nd and 4th Thurs. of every month at 4:30 p.m.