Are you ready for retirement?

An uncertain post-pandemic economy, inflation, and volatile markets have many facing financial anxiety when it comes to planning for their post-employment years.

Retirement comes with many questions — but where can you get the best answers?

Having a plan in place and regularly reviewing retirement plans with financial advisors are some of the ways that will help get you through unexpected pitfalls like inflation, the recent pandemic and volatile markets.

Local financial advisors offer some suggestions to navigate the golden years so you can enjoy everything from grandkids to sun-soaked vacations.

Chris McQuade, wealth advisor at Curran Financial Partners (RetireYall.com) says it’s never too late to plan your retirement. “Your retirement plan should be a living breathing document. With this, it’s never too late to start creating a plan.”

As you get closer to retiring it’s important to change your investment mindset from an accumulation mode to a preservation and spending mode. McQuade advises, “The amount of risk you have in your portfolio should lessen as you get closer to retirement and in retirement. A 20% drop in your portfolio is going to hurt a lot more than a 10% gain will help. The drop in your portfolio could change your ability to enjoy life experiences in retirement, which is the point of it all! Money is simply a tool. It should be utilized to live an abundant life with peace of mind.”

One of the biggest mistakes people can make when planning for retirement is not having a plan in place, McQuade says, “The retirement plans we put together for our clients show them a roadmap to draw down from their portfolio in a way where they can enjoy retirement to the fullest. Our firm constantly preaches to our clients not to be the richest person in the cemetery.”

Not all the news in the post-pandemic economy is bad. “With the current high inflation environment, we have had to adjust retirement plans to account for the increased spending that is being incurred by retirees,” McQuade explains, adding, “One positive note from this

economic backdrop is that we are seeing high interest rates, which are creating opportunities for higher yields in low-risk investments. These interest rates have not been available since the mid-2000s.”

Financial Advisor Hannah L. Richardson, CFP, at Edward Jones (edwardjones.com) says inflation is something to keep in mind when planning your long-term goals. “With just a 3% inflation rate, your expenses could double in about 25 years. Your retirement could easily last that long. So, if you’re going to rely on your investment portfolio for a sizable part of your retirement income, you will need to own a reasonable number of growth-oriented investments, such as stocks or stock-based funds, whose potential returns can equal or exceed the inflation rate. Even retirees will need to outpace inflation to avoid draining their retirement accounts.”

For those still in the working world, adding to your IRA and 401k can further safeguard your retirement cushion. Richardson says, “The more resources you’ll eventually have available in retirement, the better protected you’ll be against inflation. You might also want to work with a financial professional to develop scenarios showing how different rates of inflation could affect your portfolio, and how you could adjust your investment mix in response.”

Senior Vice President at Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management (seventy2capital.com), Derek Ehman agrees one of the most important things to do is plan. “Statistics show many people spend more time planning for vacations vs. retirement. It sounds simple but whether you are saving for retirement, close to retiring, or using your retirement savings for income, planning is key to knowing where you stand financially,” Ehman advises. “Planning is also ongoing as circumstances in individuals’ lives often change along with investment performance.

Both can affect the initial plan. As a result, I’d recommend that everyone review their plan at least once a year. Doing so will help ensure your plan remains on track toward meeting your specific goals.”

In a post-pandemic economy, the planning process and investment principles remain the same, but the ways some people are working toward their retirement goals have changed. “Many have taken the pandemic as a chance to pursue a different path and self-employment

has risen,” Ehman explains. “Several plans are available to those who are self-employed and may be advantageous depending on the situation.”

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the savings rate during the pandemic almost doubled from 2019 to 2020 “However, post-pandemic spending has increased as the world has ‘opened up’ and there are more opportunities to spend,” Ehman notes. “The larger factor though is the inflation spike has shown the savings rate decreasing to well below pre-pandemic rates. So, a lot of that excess saving during the pandemic is being eroded, according to statistics,” explained Ehmam.

Stephanie Mackara, president of Charleston Investment Advisors LLC (charlestoninvestmentadvisors.com), says we are seeing some of the highest levels of inflation in decades, which can eat into a good portion of retirement income. She explains, “Inflation assumptions are a critical input in planning for retirement, you can’t assume $10,000 a month in retirement today will go as far 10 or 20 years from now, so a portfolio must be designed to generate a return that keeps pace with inflation.”

But not everything is negative. “On the positive side, the disruption with inflation and higher costs of borrowing has afforded us with an opportunity to buy bonds and CDs with relatively low risk and, for the first time in decades, favorable returns,” Mackara says.

In retirement it’s important to remain flexible and update your plan on a yearly basis. “The plan many people do in their 50s is no longer relevant in their 60s or 70s. A retirement plan is an ever-evolving, dynamic organism that provides clarity and direction at every stage of a person’s life,” Mackara advises. “There are so many external factors that impact spending in retirement, not the least of which is the market and inflation.”

Bad markets and an unexpected pandemic are just a few of the things that can derail a perfectly planned retirement and the key is to always have a plan. “We say at Charleston Investment Advisors that investing starts with a plan,” Mackara explains. “Investing for the sake of investing is not enough. Your portfolio of assets, including real estate, must align with your goals. Additionally, teach your children and grandchildren how to give every dollar a purpose. Their future depends on it.”

Note: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only, is the opinion of those interviewed, is not a solicitation to buy and is not intended as investment advice. Before investing, seek the counsel of qualified professionals who can offer advice unique to your personal circumstances.