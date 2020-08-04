Armed with disinfectant and technology, DI real estate agents continue to sell during pandemic

It’s no longer business as usual when it comes to selling and buying homes during the COVID-19 crisis. Daniel Island real estate agents are hosting virtual tours, wearing protective gear, and reinventing ways to do business while making sure sellers and buyers remain safe.

Michelle Walsh of Charlestowne Realty is turning to technology and adapting to the pandemic. Walsh offers live video/FaceTime tours of listings and added safety protocols to protect everyone’s health.

“Since we were considered to be essential, we are still showing homes, but in a very different manner. We are opening homes and staying in one place while clients go through the homes on their own … We are doing everything we can to ensure everyone’s safety,” she added.

Walsh says the virtual visits will likely remain part of the real estate landscape. “I believe the streaming of home tours will continue to grow and we will probably be offering this option even after this crisis has passed us.”

Angie Johnson of Island Park Properties said many spring buyers in the luxury home market have delayed purchases because of the pandemic.

“Those who are buying are looking for deals. Sellers generally (and understandably) do not want people in their homes during this health crisis and many have either pulled their homes off the market or decided to hold off on listing for now,” said Johnson. “I anticipate there being a point of saturation where those who truly have to buy or sell decide to move forward with their plans and we will see more activity.”

Although the outbreak has slowed down the local market, agents are hopeful. Jacquie Dinsmore of Carolina One said the market was looking strong before the crisis.

“The Daniel Island and Charleston tri-county market was white hot, enjoying a very early spring pop before the coronavirus made buyers and sellers take a slight pause,” Dinsmore said. “However, the fundamentals of the market are still strong … If anything, we are expecting a hotter summer market right through fall. I am extremely positive about both the real estate and our community.”

Ben Laaper of Matt O’Neill Real Estate is staying upbeat. “Above all, we are so grateful to live and work in this amazing community. Once this all settles, Daniel Island will be an even more desirable place to live. Until this crisis hit we had a very low inventory and there is reason to believe that demand might actually increase. Soon it may be the very best time to sell.”

Real estate transactions have changed. Gone are the celebratory handshakes and physical contact. Renee Pote of Iron Gate Realty said March home closings had a different look.

“The buyers walk into the attorney’s office, the attorney opens the door with a cloth between his hand and the door. Standing at a distance, he asks them to enter the conference room to sign the POA documents. He remains at a 6-foot distance as they each sign. They keep their pens and without shaking hands or standing too close, they leave,” Pote said. “One thing that did not change was the excitement about their new homes.”

Sharon Cassidy of Daniel Island Real Estate is staying busy with virtual staff meetings and using social media and other online tools to keep connected. “The real estate community has been great, especially on Daniel Island. This week we will be holding a video meeting to discuss the current situation and changes. It’s great to be part of such a great group of Realtors who care about our community.”

Tricia Peterson, owner of Island House Real Estate, said the market has changed a lot in the last few weeks.

“Showings in March were down on Daniel Island 55% compared to March of last year,” she said.

Peterson wanted to give back to the local medical community and is organizing housing for local medical workers.

”I have two properties on Airbnb that we converted to safe houses for local medical workers so they do not have to go home if they fear the risk of infecting their families with this virus. I am in the process of compiling a list of properties that community members are willing to donate and matching them with local medical workers.” To help contact tricia@islandhouserealestate.com

Ashley Severance of Atlantic Properties says even though the current crisis has brought stress and uncertainty, it made her appreciate her surroundings.

“During this crisis, people are contemplating more about where they live and some communities are more attractive than others,” she said. “Through all this, we are likely to experience a disproportionate share of buyers fleeing big cities and desiring places like Daniel Island for better quality of life.”