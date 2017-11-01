Arrest made in car break-in cases

An arrest has been made in connection with a recent string of thefts from motor vehicles on Daniel Island. According to Lt. James Byrne of Team 5, at least ten cars were hit between January 1 and January 2 in the Smythe Park and Pierce Park neighborhoods.

The suspect, an adult male who resides in Mount Pleasant, has been charged with several of the recent break-ins, added Byrne, and there is a chance additional charges will be filed against him. The arrest was made by a responding officer, based on calls made by citizens who provided police with a description of a suspicious person in the area. Lt. Byrne stated there may be others involved in the cases and additional arrests are likely. The investigation is continuing, he said.

A number of items were taken from the vehicles, including a firearm, said Byrne. He believes all of the cars were unlocked at the time of the thefts.

“The interviews with individuals who have been arrested and charged with theft from vehicles in Team 5 have revealed a disturbing trend and that is that Daniel Island is attractive to thieves because of the large number of people who leave valuable items in unsecured vehicles,” said Byrne. “This knowledge has begun attracting criminals with no connections to the island who are traveling here for the express purpose of committing their crimes…The need to be attentive to personal security cannot be overemphasized.”

Suspects have also been developed in other, unrelated thefts from motor vehicles cases on the island, added Byrne, and further arrests are pending.