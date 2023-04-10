Arrest made in Clements Ferry shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting at 2398 Clements Ferry Road on Sept. 22. The preliminary investigation by Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of 21-year-old Cedric Myers of Wando. He is charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Deputies responded to 2398 Clements Ferry Road at approximately 10:30 p.m., in reference to a possible drive-by shooting.

Businesses at that location include a tobacco and vape shop, which is open 24 hours, a pet store, a cleaning business, and a manufacturing company.

When deputies arrived on scene, they observed multiple shell casings in the parking lot and property damage to several businesses in the parking lot, according to a press release provided by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies then received a call from East Cooper Medical advising they had a patient that was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies also received another call from Roper St. Francis in Mount Pleasant regarding another shooting victim.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this case.

Compiled by Suzanne Detar