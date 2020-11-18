Arrest made in rash of golf cart thefts

An arrest has been made in connection with the string of golf cart thefts that plagued Daniel Island in 2020, that peaked during the summer months.

Several golf carts were illegally removed from garages located in apartment complexes. In each case, the victims still had the keys in their possession and surveillance footage was unavailable.

Anthony Kelly of North Charleston was apprehended Nov. 2 on active warrants with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for being in possession of ATVs that were reportedly stolen from the City of Charleston (West Ashley area).

According to Lt. Matthew Wojslawowicz, commander of Team 5, Kelly is currently on a hold at the Charleston County Detention Center and will ultimately be sent for processing at the Berkeley County Detention Center once his processing at the Charleston County Detention Center has been completed.

“As for the Daniel Island cases, he has been charged with two counts of grand larceny for stealing two golf carts (#2009520),” Wojslawowicz said. “There is not enough probable cause at this time to charge him with any of the other golf cart thefts on Daniel Island.”

Wojslawowicz said that the detective attempted to interview him at the jail but he refused to answer any questions. As of now, none of the stolen golf carts have been recovered. There are also active investigations into similar thefts in both Mount Pleasant and Folly Beach.

Golf cart owners are encouraged to keep golf carts in locked garages when possible.

“If that is not possible,” Wojslawowicz noted, “it is suggested that owners use some type of locking mechanism that would prevent theft. These can include a steering wheel lock or a lock on the wheels. Other options include parking the golf cart behind other vehicles or installing a GPS tracking device to aid in recovery should the golf cart be stolen.”