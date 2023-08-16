Art of the Auction creates a canvas to help others

A one-year assignment in Hong Kong turned into a 30-year career doing business transactions with major corporations around the world for Daniel Island resident Dorothy Kronemer.

As a result of her travels and doing business in nearly 55 countries, she developed a personal passion for art, history, style, and design.

Kronemer followed her passions and found a way to help others through her business, Art of the Auction. Four years ago, after a long search for a place to call home and start a business, the auctioneer found the perfect spot in the Lowcountry.

“I found Charleston – the right balance of natural beauty, history, art, and community. Not knowing one person in Charleston, I packed up my home in Paris, France, and have called Charleston/Daniel Island home ever since,” Kronemer said. “Autism, cancer, Alzheimer’s, are some of the circumstances that touch communities and individuals, including Daniel Island. The ability, through benefit auctioneering, helps nonprofits provide support to those facing such situations.”

Her first auction started off in a storm. Kronemer was working alongside Tom Crawford of Ultimate Benefit Auctions, a South Carolina licensed auctioneer who has raised millions of dollars in support of local communities.

“With Tom’s vast experience, together, we tackled an outdoor event with over 300 attendees, in the throes of a torrential downpour and mud to help secure funds in excess of the expectation of the nonprofit. My shoes never recovered, but the nonprofit goals were far achieved, and that is what we do,” Kronemer said.

Crawford was immediately sold on Kronemer’s abilities. “Art of the Auction is very unique in the fact that Dorothy has traveled the world for nearly three decades as an IBM executive learning about how others live, work, and understanding their life values,” Crawford said. “Dorothy is not only knowledgeable about what she does but is also passionate about helping organizations achieve their goals. Dorothy goes the extra (10!) miles for her clients.”

Kronemer works with about 40 nonprofits each year, as well as using her expertise to help art galleries and art lovers.

“Sometimes, instead of just waiting for someone to walk into a gallery with hopes they find a piece of art that touches their heart, an art event, such as a well-planned auction, that brings buyers together can achieve the goals of artists and purveyors alike,” she said.

Becoming a South Carolina licensed auctioneer is a huge commitment, but for Kronemer the investment in time and energy was worth it. Her hard work continually benefits the community at large.

“Seeing the nonprofit assist our fellow neighbors when in need and making a positive difference is fulfilling. I have had a career of making businesses successful, now my time is to help make nonprofits successful,” she said.

For more information about Art of the Auction check out their social media pages.