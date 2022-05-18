Art designed for downtime, not screen time

Sitting still while watercoloring, 5-year-old Adele quietly sings, “This little heart of mine, I’m gonna let it shine. Let it shine, let it shine, let it shine,” and fades beautifully like the blue sky into water she paints on the paper.

Then, Adele spills the tiny recycled jar of water all over her rainbow. “Oh no,” she exclaimed and pulled the paper quickly off of the park’s picnic table and watched the colors mix together.

“It’s OK,” she discovers and holds up for others to see. Her new friend Emily agrees, “It’s a cool mistake.”

Jiana Wankel, a recent college marine science graduate, leans over to look but she doesn’t add to the conversation. Her support is her silence. She’s quiet and learned through her good teachers in the past to just let kids start conversations and discover what they want to create. She’s the one who conceived the idea for “Art in the Park” back in March.

As a nanny to several families on Daniel Island, Wankel made wise observations about children and adults: We don’t sit quietly in boredom very well anymore. In her soothing voice, it’s not a judgmental statement, it’s a resounding fact that rings true in our society of smartphones.

“Downtime doesn’t have to mean screen time,” Wankel shared, along with her personal sketchbook, as the reason she started this program. “Lately, I’ve loved the confidence I’ve gained by trusting my creativity. I wanted to facilitate an outdoor activity for children to feel inspired, confident and proud of ideas and interests.”

For a few months now, Wankel has furnished art supplies every Tuesday (weather permitting) from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Etiwan Park for kids 5 and up to come play: at the park and on the paper.

It’s a perfect drop-off time for busy parents who need to wrap up work and start dinner and it’s the perfect wind-down time for young minds. If they want to sit and paint or draw or create, there are plenty of supplies. If they want to run around and expend energy in between creative bursts, that’s OK too.

“I am here for any help they need,” Wankel said.

But as far as ideas for what to paint? “I want them to just go for it,” Wankel added.

Parents slide up beside their kids and start drawing, they drop them off late or pick them up early. Wankel has a very relaxed outlook about the whole experience and it translates to paper. The kids are relaxed and creating under a shady tree as a few rising third-graders add to the table.

“We love art,” one exclaimed and started confidently on a beach scene with her friend as the south side of the table started experimenting with Pollock-like splatters for sky patterns.

“I love how the kids play off each other,” Wankel shared with the remaining moms in an encouraging way, “It’s a subconscious way of supporting each other.”

At the end of the hour, some left with a single masterpiece and others left with a stack of creations. Parents came back from a grocery run or a quick errand. Wankel started to pack up her supplies of watercolors, brushes, pencils and papers from the artist supply shop.

They are not dollar store supplies.

“I want them to know what real artist colors look like and what professional paper feels like,” Wankel had explained earlier. As Emily collected her creations, she shared the happy accident from the watercolor experiment. “I spilled water on my art but then I just poured it off and it was so beautiful.”

That’s what happens when a young woman cares enough to create a new program in the park. Beautiful minds grow creative optimism!

Follow Wankel’s Facebook group called “Art in the Park” to learn more about these pop-ups or discover how your child can join a four-week class this summer which includes a personal supply of artist-grade items to keep downtime creative at home.

Heather MacQueen Jones is a Daniel Island artist journaling life’s journey through oil painting. Watch time-lapse videos on Instagram @heARTpalette, on Facebook or MacQueenJones.com.