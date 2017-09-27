August 2017 Real Estate Report

In August, 30 homes sold on Daniel Island. This is up slightly over August of last year. While the number of homes sold last year and this year were similar, according to Renee Reinert Pote, owner of Iron Gate Realty, there are some notable differences.

“While there were 30 properties sold in August 2017, there was not much of a difference with 28 sold in August of 2016. Both August 2016 and 2017 had exactly 14 condos and townhomes sold, but August 2016 resulted in almost double the number of sales on homes priced over a million,” Reinert Pote said.

Reinert Pote also noted that the layout of homes seems to be an important factor when clients are home searching.

“A common question we are often asked is why some homes sell quickly while others take a little longer,” she said. “In our opinion, the homes that sell quickly have the master bedroom downstairs, and an open floor plan with a lot of natural sunlight. We also find that newer homes are able to compete easily with new construction homes.”

As of Sept. 7, there were 192 homes for sale. Of those, 146 were active and 46 were under contract. This August, sales totaled $18,717,573, including four homes that sold for more than $1 million.

A special thanks to Renee Reinert Pote of Iron Gate Realty for providing information regarding the status of real estate on Daniel Island.

The following properties sold in August.

2604 Augustus Street — $775,000

1102 Barfield Street — $615,000

1934 Bellona Street — $1,627,240.56

300 Bucksley Lane #101 — $252,500

200 Bucksley Lane #305 — $145,000

600 Bucksley Lane #307 — $207,000

117 Cooke Street — $490,000

197 Corn Planters Street — $699,950

2304 Daniel Island Drive — $330,000

2338 Daniel Island Drive — $330,000

2465 Daniel Island Drive — $1,569,900

928 Etiwan Park Street — $525,000

2524 Gatewood Street — $786,000

172 Ithecaw Creek Street — $1,100,000

176 Ithecaw Creek Street — $1,600,000

2588 Josiah Street — $645,255

2592 Josiah Street — $700,089

2610 Josiah Street — $665,999

32 Pagett Street — $880,639

1743 Pierce Street — $660,000

1856 Pierce Street — $403,500

1702 Providence Street — $835,000

130 River Landing Drive #12207 — $246,000

130 River Landing Drive #6102 — $259,000

130 River Landing Drive #7318 — $214,000

130 River Landing Drive #8205 — $235,000

130 River Landing Drive #8301 — $268,500

200 River Landing Drive #C-102 — $355,000

200 River Landing Drive #F304 — $392,000

1257 Smythe Street — $905,000