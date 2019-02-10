Authors and architecture come together for the 12th Annual Harvest Tour of Homes

Once again literature and architecture will combine for the bestselling annual Daniel Island Harvest Tour of Homes. The highly anticipated fundraiser, sponsored by the Friends of the Daniel Island Library, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 between 1 and 4 p.m. and will feature four authors and four island homes.

Since the Daniel Island Harvest Tour of Homes began in 2008, over $180,000 has been raised for the Daniel Island Library. The novel idea to have authors stationed at each property sets the event apart from other home tours. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask the authors questions and purchase signed copies of their books.

Daniel Island resident Lynda Campbell serves on both the Docent and Author Committee and appreciates the match-up of authors and homes.

“Meeting authors on a home tour benefiting our library is a perfect fit,” she said.

THE AUTHORS

Award-winning newspaper columnist and Daniel Island News publisher Suzanne Detar will be signing copies of her book, “Don’t Lose the Ball in the Lights and Other Life Lessons from Sports.” Her inspirational tome teaches important life lessons through sports-themed chapters.

Detar is looking forward to participating in the home tour.

“As a lover of books and a frequent user of our local library, I am delighted to be a featured author and to help in this small way to support the library,” she noted. “The tour is one of my favorite island events and to be one of the authors is a great opportunity to get my book in front of more people.”

Bestselling and award-winning author Natasha Boyd will feature her popular novel, “The Indigo Girl.”

“I’m honored to have been asked to be one of the attending authors at the Daniel Island Tour of Homes,” said Boyd. “The island itself has a rich and forgotten history. Its resources have been harvested for the benefit of the City of Charleston.”

“The Indigo Girl” tells the story of Eliza Lucas, who helped make indigo one of the largest cash crops in South Carolina in the 18th century. Boyd feels the story has a direct connection to Daniel Island.

“I firmly believe the indigo harvested from what is now known as Daniel Island came directly from the seeds Eliza and Charles Pinckney passed out amongst Charleston-area planters in the 1740s,” she said.

Michele Moore, author of the award- winning book “The Cigar Factory,” is thrilled to return to Daniel Island.

“I am excited about the Daniel Island event because of the enthusiastic response in the past when I came to Daniel Island to give a presentation about the research and writing of the novel,” exclaimed Moore, who served as a guest speaker for the Daniel Island Historical Society in 2017.

“The Cigar Factory” tells the story of two working class Catholic women in Charleston from 1893 to 1946. The book is filled with Holy City history and celebrates the poetry of the Gullah-Geechee language and the birth of “We Shall Overcome” as a song of protest and promise.

Kate Francies from Garden & Gun Magazine will be presenting “The Southerner’s Cookbook.” Garden & Gun is a popular magazine featuring the best of Southern cooking, cocktails, and customs. “The Southerner’s Cookbook” is no ordinary cookbook. Every recipe tells a unique story about Southern food and its origins. Recipes range from classic favorites to unique regional dishes and includes essays from the magazine’s writers.

THE HOMES

Cyndi Jannuzzi is not only the chair of the Daniel Island Harvest Tour of Homes, she is also the owner of one of the featured homes this year. Jannuzzi feels blessed to be part of an event that helps the Daniel Island Library.

“I believe Walter Cronkite said it best - ‘No matter the cost of our libraries, the price is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation.’ I believe very strongly in that quotation. We need to bolster our libraries as a community,” said Jannuzzi.

Jannuzzi’s Watroo Point home is an entertainer’s dream with a large screened porch in back overlooking a gorgeous pool.

“My home reflects my love of entertaining family and friends,” added Jannuzzi. “There is nothing more rewarding to me than time spent in my home, around my table, or on my porch, and deep into discussion on whatever topic happens to pop up.”

The next property on the tour is a custom Lowcountry-style home located in Nobels Point. The custom home features wide plank flooring, extensive shiplap, and reclaimed pine beams throughout. The home also boasts a gorgeous infinity-edge raised pool with spectacular marsh views in the rear.

Daniel Island Harvest Tour of Homes Committee member Mollie Vardell says the home’s open floor plan is light and airy.

“This transitional home is stunning for so many reasons, including the architecture, the exquisite finishes inside and out, the lush landscaping and its beautiful setting on the water,” stated Vardell.

The owner of the Smythe Park home is a published interior designer who refers to the home’s style as “Continental, European” with the furnishings and artwork reflecting a “charm bracelet” of their travels.

“This home is a designer’s dream home both inside and out,” explained Vardell. “The custom paneled front door painted ‘Springtime Peach’ welcomes you to an interior full of color, patterns, and exquisite finishes.”

The final property is a 3400-square foot charmer located in Pierce Park. The house is the epitome of Southern charm with its blue bead-board ceiling, a Lowcountry tradition thought to keep away spirits (and wasps).

“Much of the home’s charm and warmth are depictions of Lowcountry living and lifestyle,” continued Vardell. “After considerable renovations the owners have created a modern and open floor plan that is perfectly suited to their active family life.”

Only 400 tickets for the Daniel Island Harvest Tour of Homes will be sold. The tickets are $30 each and are available for purchase online at www.harvest hometours.com and at Island Expressions on Daniel Island.