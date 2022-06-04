Authors Cassandra King Conroy, Virginia Christian Beach chat latest works of art

Did you hear a buzz in the air on the evening of March 30th? That was the crowd at the stunning new Meyer-Vogl Gallery as they gathered to hear Cassandra King Conroy and Virginia Christian Beach discuss their new books in the third presentation in The Daniel Island News Author Series for 2022.

Surrounded by remarkable artwork, the authors found a rapt audience of readers who were treated to very personal and sincere responses to insightful queries from facilitator Sue Detar, publisher of The Daniel Island News.

Conroy has published the memoir “Tell Me a Story” about her life with beloved author Pat Conroy. They met when she was a professor and divorced from her first husband, a preacher (the subject of her book “The Sunday Wife”). A long-distance relationship led to marriage and a move to the Lowcountry. She shared delightful snippets of their life together as well as perspective on her writing inspiration, style and work habits. She says she has become “lazy” and needs a deadline in order to get her writing completed. But she has written five books, countless articles, short stories, essays and taught English and writing for many years. Additionally, she serves as the honorary chair of the Pat Conroy Literary Center in Beaufort. Clearly, her definition of lazy is different from the rest of us.

Her books feature strong, sometimes quirky, female characters in Southern cultural and geographic locations. Her quiet, articulate demeanor contrasts with the image of big, bold Pat, making their love affair and her memoir fascinating reading. While I won’t reveal all the fun parts of the book, she did relate one particularly funny anecdote. She had become inured to people telling her how fortunate she was to be married to Pat. At one event, a woman approached her and asked if she was indeed married to Mr. Conroy, and upon confirmation of that fact, the woman declared, “Well bless your heart! That man is such a tortured soul!”

Beach has given us a gift in the form of her work “American Landmark: Charles Duell and the Rebirth of Middleton Place.” The Middleton Place we love and enjoy in 2022 was tired and in serious need of attention when Charles Duell inherited it in 1969 when he was only 31 and early in his career in finance in New York City where he was raised. He made the bold decision to give that up and move to Charleston to revive the property, including the gardens which are the oldest landscaped gardens in the U.S., conceived in 1741 by Henry Middleton.

In 1974, Duell donated the National Historic Landmark to an educational trust which now maintains it and has expanded the mission to education, research, understanding and respect for the history of all people who were part of the plantation.

This is not Beach’s first book about a plantation. She is also the author of “Medway: A Plantation and Its People.” Located in Goose Creek on a branch of the Cooper River, Medway is privately owned with conservation easements which protect it from commercial development. Beach is married to Dana Beach, founder and director emeritus of the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League. We owe them both enormous thanks for their tireless work not only saving our environs, but for educating the public about the importance of the natural world and the importance of being diligent stewards of the land we inhabit.

All of the books by these authors are available through Buxton Books on King Street downtown. Please support our local bookseller!