BACK TO SCHOOL

As summer break draws to a close and local schools open classroom doors and textbooks for the 2022 23 school year, area principals are addressing students’ and parents’ queries on what the new school year has in store. Leaders in academia from the following learning institutions talk about updates to the curriculum and shed perspective on what the new school year will bring.

PATRICK FINNERAN

Principal, Bishop England High School

Q: What’s new for the 2022-23 school year? Are there any specific changes from last year – start/dismissal time, extra-curricular activities, curriculum, new hires, other?

A: Bishop England High School is excited to welcome 10 new members to the staff. Lindsey Batchelder will serve as librarian, Troy Green and Rich Raggo join the social studies department, Katie Iacobucci and Kylee Newkirk join the English department and Morgan Rieger joins the math department. Additionally, we have hired Tiffany Williams as the director of counseling and Lizzie Kelsch to serve as admissions and finance associate. Finally, the school added two new positions to provide additional support for our students. Chris Frisby, dean of student success and engagement, and Jorge Villamizar, director of community outreach, will join the student support team to help meet the needs of every student.

Q: What advice do you have for students as they return to school?

A: My advice is always to start strong. Take the time to participate in class, complete homework, review your classes daily, and get involved in the school community. Look for opportunities to meet new people and to help others.

Q: What advice do you have for parents as their children return to school?

A: Stay involved but allow your child to experience difficulties. Challenge brings growth and learning. Allow your child to advocate for their own needs and support them when needed.

Q: Can you share any special events planned for the first month of school?

A: Parent Visitation Night is Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Q: In light of school shootings, what have you done to alleviate parent/student concerns about safety on campus?

A: Bishop England High School continually reviews their safety plan with the assistance of the Charleston City Police Department and other professionals. The school will have safety training for all faculty and staff and look to add more safety features to the campus.

Q: Describe your student body in three words.

A: Talented – Faithful - Family

NANCY LEIGH Principal, Daniel Island School Q: What’s new for the 2022-23 school year? Are there any specific changes from last year – start/dismissal time, extra-curricular activities, curriculum, new hires, other? A: Our new school theme this year is DIS: Where Everyone Belongs. We want all students to feel connected to our Ospreys family. Student leaders will have opportunities to support new students at DIS. We will focus on appreciating differences and showing kindness to others. Our school counselors will lead this to provide a structure in which students make real connections with each other thus increasing school safety and reducing incidence of conflict. We want students to learn that people at school care about them and their success. We are planning to open our doors five minutes earlier this year at 7:20 a.m. in order to accommodate the number of students entering the building. School hours are 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. We have an increase in student enrollment this year with 1,215 students. We will implement the Project Lead the Way curriculum this year in kindergarten through fifth grade in computer technology classes and Gateway to Technology. PLTW Computer Science empowers students to become creators, instead of merely consumers, of the technology all around them. The program engages students in collaborative projects that help them develop in-demand computer science knowledge as well as transportable skills like creative thinking and communication. Q: What advice do you have for students as they return to school? A: Embrace opportunities to meet new friends and set goals for what you want to achieve each quarter. Q: What advice do you have for parents as their children return to school? A: Communicate with teachers and staff to support your student. Parent portal and parent conferences can be key to a successful year. A Schoology program will be used this year in place of Google classroom. Teachers will be sending home details on how to view grades and information on the platform. In addition, keeping students on a structured schedule for meals and bedtime is helpful to their school readiness. Q: Can you share any special events planned for the first month of school? A: Our back to school “Meet and Greet” is scheduled for Aug. 11 from 5:30 p.m.-7:15 p.m. Kindergarten, first- and second-grade parents will meet with teachers by appointment only. We will hold an additional Open House on Sept. 8 for parents and students. Q: In light of school shootings, what have you done to alleviate parent/student concerns about safety on campus? A: We are implementing additional lockdown drills and reviewing specialized training for all staff members. We are holding a parent safety informational session with our SRO Al Cammarata, Charleston City Police Department and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department at the end of September. Q: Describe your student body in three words. A: Intelligent, creative, and enthusiastic!

CHRIS BUCHHOLZ

Principal, Philip Simmons High School

Q: What’s new for the 2022-23 school year? Are there any specific changes from last year – start/dismissal time, extra-curricular activities, curriculum, new hires, other? A:We will have the same bell schedule as before. We have added boys volleyball as a sanctioned high school league sport. After adding girls golf, swimming and varsity lacrosse the previous year we now have more athletic opportunities than any school in Berkeley County. We continue to grow and have added five new teaching allocations as well as two new administrators and one school counselor to accommodate this growth. We will have a social media release listing all new hires and their bios. Q: What advice do you have for students as they return to school? A: My advice to students is to start on a strong note, especially for our ninth grade students. Take the time to settle in with academics and athletics and avoid the distractions of social media. I also encourage all students to get involved in an extracurricular activity as this is highly correlated with student success. We have many opportunities from athletics, to fine arts to clubs. Q: What advice do you have for parents as their children return to school? A: I encourage all parents to download our school app if they have not already to help them stay informed. We have worked hard the last two years to streamline communication in the community and this is the major platform. I would also advise parents to not be afraid to reach out if they have any questions or concerns, we also pride ourselves on accessibility. Q: Can you share any special events planned for the first month of school? A: Our student leadership team has a special first day of school planned for students to start the year. In addition we have a new student orientation planned for the 12th grade. We will host an open house within the first month of school (date TBD). We also will have events scheduled around our home opener for varsity football. We will also host class meetings and IGP nights by grade level. Q: In light of school shootings, what have you done to alleviate parent/student concerns about safety on campus? A: Student safety is our top priority and we routinely perform safety inspections, training and update procedures to enhance campus safety. This year we will be adding an electronic hall pass system to help aid in student accountability if there was an emergency situation, we also have added window coverings in key areas to enhance security. Q: Describe your student body in three words. A: “Win the Day.” This has become our school motto – this school certainly embraces a championship mindset and our students work to be the best whether that is in academics, athletics or the arts. Our theme for back to school is “On Top.” We want to recognize all of our successes from the previous year yet be motivated and accept the challenge of the hard work and dedication that it will take to stay “On Top.”

CHARLA GROVES

Principal, Philip Simmons Middle School

Q: What’s new for the 2022-23 school year? Are there any specific changes from last year – start/dismissal time, extra-curricular activities, curriculum, new hires, other? A: We are excited to welcome several new faculty and staff members to Philip Simmons Middle School for the 2022-23 school year: Mrs. Shannon Arnold will be teaching sixth grade ELA and math. Mr. Bryan Mayfield will be teaching eighth grade social studies. Dr. Marsha Neal will be teaching Gateway to Technology courses during the first semester before moving to Daniel Island School for the second semester. Mr. Daniel Sharp will be a paraprofessional in our special education department. Mrs. Ashley Terrell will be our front office clerk. Our theme for the school year is “Be the One.” Q: What advice do you have for students as they return to school? A: I encourage our students to get excited for this school year. We have many amazing things planned and we are so excited to bring back some traditions that were paused due to the pandemic. Students should start preparing now for our return to school by re-establishing a good sleep schedule, checking the school supply list (posted on our school web page under Resources as well as school social media accounts) to make certain they have the necessary items, and set personal goals for the year. Finally, I encourage our students to be kind, patient, and willing to try new things. Q: What advice do you have for parents as their children return to school? A: Parents should be excited about the school year, as well! As stated previously, we have many amazing things planned for the year and are excited to bring back some traditions and events that were paused due to the pandemic as well as introduce new events/opportunities. Middle school years are full of excitement, changes, and challenges for students, and parent/family involvement is critical for student success. I encourage parents to be involved by signing up for volunteer opportunities, joining our PTSA, communicating frequently with teachers, signing up for and regularly checking teachers’ Remind and other messaging applications, staying up-to-date on school information by reading the PSM weekly update emails and reviewing the school webpage and social media accounts regularly, and contacting the school when they have questions. To ensure a successful start of school, parents should make sure to do the following: ● Complete the BCSD return student registration process by Aug. 10. Contact and transportation information for the school year must be updated during this process. Rostering students on buses requires 72 business hours, so it is critical that parents complete the update as soon as possible to guarantee bus service. ● Review student meal pricing and information posted on the district and school webpages. ● Follow/like school social media accounts – Facebook: Philip Simmons Middle School, Instagram: psm_ironhorses, Twitter: @psm_ironhorses ● Review bus routes in ParentPortal. For information, visit the BCSD Transportation page from the BCSD website. ● Review immunization requirements (essential for 7th grade students). Q: Can you share any special events planned for the first month of school? A: Our Meet the Teacher drop-in event will be held for students in sixth through eighth grades on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 11. Please follow the schedule included below: ● Last names M - Z: 5-6 p.m. ● Last names A - L: 6-7 p.m. ● Families with multiple last names should attend during the time frame assigned to the student in the highest grade level. Q: In light of school shootings, what have you done to alleviate parent/student concerns about safety on campus? A: The safety of the students and staff at Philip Simmons Middle School is a top priority. To alleviate the safety concerns of our students, parents, and staff, we have inspected the facility to make certain all security measures are properly met/functioning, planned additional safety drills for frequent student and staff practice, scheduled safety training for teachers during the week of August 8, and plan to offer parent events related to various aspects of student safety with representatives from local law enforcement agencies. Q: Describe your student body in three words. A: PSM students are resilient, empowered, and LOVED.

MICHAEL HUFF Principal, Philip Simmons Elementary School

Q: What’s new for the 2022-23 school year? Are there any specific changes from last year – start/dismissal time, extra-curricular activities, curriculum, new hires, other?

A: Our theme this year is #FullSTEAMAhead. We have a phenomenal staff, including 12 who are new to PSE, ready to welcome our students back and motivate them to be the best versions of themselves. No changes to our start/dismissal times. We are working on plans to add school clubs as well as some potential after school options as well. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

Q: What advice do you have for students as they return to school?

A: Take ownership of your learning. Set goals for yourself that will push you to be your best. Don’t be afraid of failing but instead use those moments to learn and grow from your mistakes.

Q: What advice do you have for parents as their children return to school?

A: Establishing good procedures and routines at home ahead of the start of the school year helps with the transition back to school. This helps ensure that students are fully rested and ready for a day full of engaging and meaningful learning.

Q: Can you share any special events planned for the first month of school?

A:

●Meet the Teacher is Aug. 11 from 5-7 p.m.

● PTA Welcome Back Picnic is Thursday Aug. 25

● Grandparents Tea is Sept. 12 from 8-9 a.m.

● PSE Curriculum Night is Sept. 15 from 5-7 p.m.

● Our Fall Book Fair will operate from Sept. 12-16

● PTA Spirit Night out at Sweet Frog is Sept. 28

● Fall pictures will take place on Sept. 24

*Please follow our school Facebook page where we regularly share updates and events!

Q: In light of school shootings, what have you done to alleviate parent/student concerns about safety on campus?

A: The safety of the students and staff at Philip Simmons Elementary School is a top priority. To alleviate the safety concerns of our students, parents, and staff, we have inspected the facility to make certain all security measures are properly met/functioning, planned additional safety drills for frequent student and staff practice, scheduled safety training for teachers during the week of August 8, and plan to offer parent events related to various aspects of student safety with representatives from local law enforcement agencies.

Q: Describe your student body in three words.

A: Respectful, responsible and reliable

LAWANDA GLEARS

Principal, Cainhoy Elementary