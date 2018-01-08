Home / News / Back to School Calendar

Back to School Calendar

Wed, 08/01/2018 - 8:11am admin
First day for BCSD: August 20, 2018

Cainhoy Elementary
August 16, 5-6:30 p.m.
Meet the Teacher

Philip Simmons Elementary School
August 16, 5- 7 p.m.
Meet the Teacher

Daniel Island School
August 7, 6 p.m.
New Parent Orientation
August 11, 9 a.m.
One Berkeley Festival
August 15, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.,
5- 7 p.m.
Packet Pickup
August 16, 5:30- 7 p.m.
Back to School Night

Philip Simmons Middle School
August 16, 6- 7:30 p.m.
Meet the Teacher

Philip Simmons High School
August 8-9, 8 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Facts and Fees
August 15, 6-7:30 p.m.
Parent Orientation/ Open House
August 17, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Freshmen/ New Student Orientation

Hanahan High School
August 6, 6 p.m.- 7 p.m.
Freshman Parent Night
August 8- 9, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Fact and Fee
August 17, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Freshman Orientation

Bishop England High School
August 10, 9 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.
Freshman Retreat
August 14, 6 p.m.
New Family Information Night
August 16, 8 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Freshman and Sophomore Orientation
August 17, 8 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Junior and Senior Orientation

