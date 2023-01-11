Baker remembers 20 years of POA progress

More than 17,000 people now call Daniel Island home and maintaining the amenities that draw them to the community is the work of the Property Owners’ Association.

The POA, which is comprised of 14 staff members, provides several residential services, including managing and upgrading common property like playgrounds, ponds, swimming pools and boat landings.

“I think over the last 20 years the biggest change the POA has seen is the addition of what is now 400 acres of common area we are responsible for maintaining throughout the island,” said Jane Baker, president of the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association. “All of the parks, trails, common areas; those are really the central

elements to the success of this island town.”

Daniel Island boasts 4,000 acres and more than 6,000 residentials units, which make up 80 percent of the 7,500 dwellings allowed by the island’s Master Plan. All property owners become a member of one of three neighborhood organizations that are administered by the POA; the Daniel Island Community Association, the Daniel

Island Park Association, and the Daniel Island Town Association.”

“Our office’s commitment to a consistent and high standard of maintenance in all three associations is one reason why property values remain so high,” said Baker, whose office also administers the Architectural Review Board that ensures the continuity of design aesthetics throughout the community.

According to Baker, the ARB handled 1,296 commercial and residential new construction and property modification requests in 2022, and in most cases provided a quick turnaround despite the increase in applications and the tremendous population growth of the island.

The POA office, located at 130 River Landing Drive, works closely with the City of Charleston and Berkeley County to facilitate government services including trash collection, public safety, and road improvements.

“The infrastructure that was planned and approved 25 years ago really has stood the test of time and met the needs of the community,” said Baker. “The island is built to such an incredible engineering standard through the interconnected stormwater ponds, that we do not see flood water on the streets unlike other neighborhoods in

the City of Charleston.”

As Daniel Island continues to evolve, so does the POA. Baker said they are always tweaking internal processes and studying long-term improvements to landscaping, common areas, rights of way, and public services.

“When we replace capital assets like playground equipment, we strive not to only improve the quality of the asset, but add, for example, an ADA component that might not have been there before,” she said. “We really look at the diversity of our community and make sure we are being as inclusive as we can.”

Baker joined the POA in 2012 and was named president in 2020. “When I got here it was really good,” she said of Daniel Island, “but I think it’s great now.” The accomplishments she is most proud of are the transformation of Waterfront Park and the substantial increase in contributions to nonprofit organizations through the Daniel

Island Community Fund, which has impacted the lives of over 100,000 people during her tenure.

The POA fosters community fellowship by coordinating recreational programs, free concerts, and holiday celebrations. The office serves a source of information for residents via its weekly email newsletters, events calendar, emergency notifications, and comprehensive website, dicommunity.org.

“A big part of our future vision is to continue to keep the standard of excellence as high as it is on Daniel Island,” said Baker. “Keeping a streamlined office with streamlined processes that make doing business easier for property owners, maintaining the highest possible standards for our common areas, and keeping assessments

low — that’s our goal.”