Bank robbed on Daniel Island

The year on Daniel Island ended with a scare.

The Synovus Bank at 230 Seven Farms Drive, located at the corner of Seven Farms Drive and River Landing Drive, was robbed on Dec. 31, 2019.

Police dispatch received the initial call about the robbery at 10:51 a.m. Multiple Charleston Police Department officers responded to the call, arrived at the bank after the suspect fled, and remained on the scene at the bank for several hours. The bank closed as police processed the crime scene.

No one was injured during the robbery. Police issued a statement that an “undetermined amount of money” was stolen.

Police released photos of the suspect, whose image was caught on video surveillance, and described him as a “middle-aged white male with a thick build” and an approximate height of 6 feet.

Several hours after the robbery, police were still inside the bank collecting evidence as shocked bank employees gathered together in an employee’s office and shared a pizza.

On social media, residents expressed relief that no one was injured and disbelief that a bank robbery occurred so close to home.

In a statement, the police department asked for help with solving the crime, stating, “PLEASE DO NOT ATTEMPT TO APPREHEND THIS SUSPECT. If you recognize this suspect, or have any information regarding this robbery, please contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch (843-743-7200), the on duty CPD Central Detective (843-743-7200), or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry (843-554-1111).”

A spokesperson for Synovus Bank declined to comment, explaining that all inquiries on robberies are referred to local law enforcement.

The investigation remains open and police continue to search for the suspect.