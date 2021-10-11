On Saturday, Nov. 13, the four-legged citizens of Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula will take center stage during the inaugural Bark in the Park event, to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Daniel Island Waterfront Park on River Landing Drive.

The free festival, organized by The Daniel Island News, will have a farmers market vibe and will feature entertainment, contests, prizes, pet vendors, food, and fun for the entire family. There will be opportunities to meet adoptable puppies and adult dogs from the Berkeley County Animal Center and to learn more about fostering and volunteering needs.

Get Spot ready for his or her prize-winning selfie and a romp on the Doggie Runway, plan to enter the Pet/Owner Look-A-Like contest, or partake in a session of decadent dog treat decorating. Be sure to have the balloon artist create a masterpiece that matches your pup. Enjoy live music and strike a pose with your pooch in the photo booth. Don’t miss demonstrations by the Charleston Aviation Authority K9 Unit and the Berkeley County EMS Comfort Dogs. (See the ad on page 27 or Instagram page for how to enter the Instagram selfie contest.)

Stop by the Daniel Island Animal Hospital tent to register for the Doggie Runway and the CREC Property Management tent to register for the Look-a-Like contest. You can register for the dog trick competition at The Daniel Island News tent.

There will also be raffle opportunities to win wonderful door prizes donated by Cainhoy Veterinary Hospital. Raffle tickets are free and can be picked up at The Daniel Island News tent and the Cainhoy Veterinary Hospital tent.

Planning for the inaugural Bark in the Park began over the summer. Sue Detar, publisher of The Daniel Island News said, “We wanted to do something to bring the community together. It’s been hard to plan events during COVID so we thought an outdoor event would be a safe way to get together and well, we love our dogs! With the

Bark in the Park we thought we could bring people together, celebrate our pets, provide an opportunity for vendors to promote their products and benefit a great organization like the Berkeley County Animal Center!”

The event will serve as a fundraiser for the community’s local animal shelter. Detar noted that fees collected from participating vendors and sponsors will allow Bark in the Park to make a significant monetary donation to the nonprofit. Attendees are encouraged to bring and donate supplies, to make monetary contributions, or to adopt from the shelter.

Tiffany Hoffman, event coordinator for Berkeley Animal Center, said, “We love going to events and talking about our animal shelter and spreading awareness of the need for community involvement. It takes a village and the animal shelter needs everyone’s help to serve our mission, which is to find a healthy and happy outcome for every animal that comes into our shelter. We are a small staff with a huge number of animals coming through our doors. We welcome any and all help from the community.”

The Daniel Island Community Fund is a Gold Level Sponsor of the Bark in the Park Photo Booth. Barbara McLaughlin, manager of community services, commented, “We appreciate that Daniel Islanders love their dogs and their dogs love life on Daniel Island. Pets are an integral part of the fabric of our Island town. Dog owners know that it is a fantastic way to explore the island, and to connect and meet their neighbors and their neighbors’ pets. There are so many opportunities to enjoy pet ownership on Daniel Island. Favorites are walking around Smythe Park, visiting the Daniel Island dog parks, enjoying The Waterfront Park area and the many miles of leisure trails and even taking them along to our pet-friendly Island restaurants.”

Michael’s Barkery, a Daniel Island destination for all things dog related, is a Gold Level Sponsor of the stage and entertainment. Owner Karen Patrohay said, “This is going to be a great event to bring the community together to celebrate our love of pets. Pets are becoming more and more a big part of our lives. They provide companionship and comfort, as well as the ability to aid us in several areas of our lives. I am hoping this event will help to showcase all the wonderful ways we can interact with our pets that help enrich our lives as well as theirs.”

“We are so thankful to all our sponsors and vendors. Please stop by their tents and learn about all their wonderful offerings!” Detar said.

Rain date is Sunday, Nov. 14, noon to 4 p.m. For more information, contact Detar at 843-345-163, sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com or visit The Daniel Island News’ Instagram link tree at: linktr.ee/DINEWS.

SPONSORS

The Daniel Island News

Gold Sponsors Daniel Island Community Fund - Photo Booth Michael’s Barkery - Stage/DJ Silver Sponsors Cainhoy Veterinary Hospital – Dog Treat Decorating CREC Property Management- Pet/Owner Look-a-Like Daniel Island Animal Hospital - Doggie Runway In the Dog House – Balloon Artist Island Pawplex - Best Pet/Owner Selfie on Instagram Longshore Boats Subaru Vendors Fred’s Fashion Jeanne Taylor Photography Lowcountry Dog Treats Lucia’s Premium Pet Lynn Cobb – Author of Good Dogs of Service Michele Levani Art Olive & Co Palmetto Moon Synthetic Turf Pleasant Pet Care Providence Church Food Mike’s Chicken Salad (He will also have shrimp) SCHEDULE 10:30 Charleston Aviation Authority K9 Unit Demo 11:00 Doggie Runway/Costume Contest 11:30 Berkeley County EMS Comfort Dog Demo 12:00 Pet/Owner Look-a-like Contest 12:30 Blessing of the Animals 1:00 Best Trick Contest 1:30 Announce “Best Selfie with your Dog” winner

HOW TO SUPPORT BERKELEY COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER

• Financial donations can be made at berkeleyanimalcenter.org.

• Adopt a pet.

• Bring any of the following supplies on their wish list:

Purina One Smart Blend Dry Dog Food (Chicken & Rice)

Purina One Dry Cat Food

Purina Brand Canned Kitten Food

Cat & Kitten Toys

Dog Bedding

Milk Bones (Small size)

Creamy Peanut Butter (no Xylitol)

Stuffed Animals (no bean ones)

Kongs ( For Medium/Large Dogs)

Nylabones (no Rawhides)

Blankets (no crochet/holes — used or new)

Towels (used or new)

Paper Towels