Bark in the Park returns to Waterfront Park on Nov. 5

Last year’s inaugural Bark in the Park drew hundreds of guests and families to Waterfront Park for a fun day of pet-centric activities.

The event, hosted by The Daniel Island News, returns this year on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Daniel Island Waterfront Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Already a favorite destination for people and pets, bikers and boaters, the second annual Bark in the Park will transform Waterfront Park into a pet festival with a farmers market feel.

A DJ will play music and engage the crowd. Some activities planned for the day include: human/pet look-alike contest, balloon art, service dog demonstrations, photo booth, best dressed dog costume contest, decorating animal treats, pet trick contest, raffle giveaways, and best dog/owner Instagram selfie of the day. Human food options will also be available.

Berkeley Animal Center, which is currently in a state of emergency and at maximum capacity, will be a beneficiary of the second annual Bark in the Park. They will also have pets available for adoption at the event.

If you or your company would like to participate as a vendor or sponsor, we do have some spots still available. Please contact Ronda Schilling, ronda@thedanielislandnews.com , or Sue Detar, sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com , to be a part of this exciting day.

Bark in the Park offers an excellent opportunity to learn about local pet related businesses and to purchase Christmas gifts and other items for your favorite furry friends and family members. You may even adopt your very own dog!

Check out the video of last year’s event on our YouTube channel: bit.ly/3RHjcRs.