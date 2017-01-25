BC change of government referendum amended

Berkeley County taxpayers will now have more time to consider whether they wish to change from an elected Supervisor-form of government to an appointed administrator. Citing feedback from constituents over a perceived rush to put the issue to voters this March, a majority of Berkeley County Councilmembers voted Monday night to delay a referendum on the measure to a later date.

At their January 23 meeting, the Council voted 6-2 after a final reading and public hearing to amend Bill 17-03, an ordinance first introduced by Councilman Josh Whitley, a Daniel Island resident, on January 6. The measure originally called for the question to be posed in a countywide referendum, to be held in conjunction with a planned special election on March 28. The approved amendment, proposed by Whitley, calls for the referendum date to be determined by resolution of the Council, “which shall occur not later than the 2018 Primary.”

Whitley has advocated for switching to a hired administrator form of government, which, he argues, would allow Council to conduct a statewide and nationwide search for the best candidate and make the appointee accountable when his or her performance is not up to par.

“I’ve met with dozens of people regarding the change of government,” he said during Monday’s meeting. “And at the end of our meetings, each seemed to support the change. The only feedback I have gotten is that people generally do not trust their government and this looks rushed. I ran for this seat because I don’t trust the government either, and I am for changing the system for that exact reason.”

Moving the election to a later date would give taxpayers a chance to learn more about the potential impacts of a change, he said, and give councilmembers an opportunity to focus on pressing budget issues and personnel concerns now.

“It will be incumbent on each of us to bring the problems of the system to light in the weeks and months ahead,” Whitley continued. “And then call for an election, a resolution, after the folks have been informed.”

“I wholeheartedly agree,” added Councilmember Jack Schurlknight. “And I support us taking our time with this. This is a major, major change for Berkeley County. The taxpayers need to be educated on both sides.”

Others cited the county’s high growth rate as another reason to explore the issue further.

“The rapid growth, the need for a highly qualified person to manage this growth is in my mind justification for this,” said Councilman Ken Gunn. “And I support adding the time to educate the people more to let them make the decision.”

Councilmembers Dennis Fish and Steve Davis have expressed opposition to the referendum from the beginning. Both voted against the measure Monday night. Davis took issue with the possibility of a referendum vote taking place during a primary election.

“I don’t think the change of government is a Republican issue or a Democratic issue,” he said. “...I think a general election would be best for participation... because everybody would be going to the polls...I think this is an issue for all citizens and it shouldn’t be by political party or persuasion.”

Councilman Kevin Cox countered that postponing until a general election would mean a change, if approved, couldn’t take place until 2023.

“I don’t think anybody can argue with letting the public vote,” he said. “...But I disagree with waiting till the general election.”

A total of six citizens stepped up the podium to express their thoughts on the referendum during the meeting. Only one spoke in favor of the idea, while five, including Charleston area business leader Anita Zucker, voiced their opposition.

“I am opposed to the referendum, no matter when it is to happen,” stated Zucker. “You did this type of election a number of years ago and it did not pass then...You always use the phrase ‘Berkeley County is open for business’ and has held more than its fair share of ribbon-cuttings and ground-breakings. This line-up of business successes would not have been possible without focused effort by the Supervisor and his team.”

Zucker went on to praise current Supervisor Bill Peagler and county economic development officials, citing “over a billion dollars in investment” in the county that has occurred since 2015.

“I know that some of you are concerned about growth,” she added. “And I understand that. But why change something that is obviously working?”

Berkeley County resident Terry Hardesty spoke in support of making a change.

“I am deeply concerned with the amount of cronyism that I see in this administration,” he said. “And it costs the taxpayers a lot of money that you’re not seeing...It’s a matter of hiring the right people for the job...This issue needs to be decided outside of a general election, outside of a primary. It deserves a special referendum.”

“At least we’re giving (voters) time to learn as much as they need to about the two systems,” stated Whitley, on delaying the referendum. “...And I think that’s a good compromise.”

Once the referendum is placed on a ballot, voters will also be asked to consider adding a ninth councilmember, elected from a single member district, if a change in the form of government is approved.