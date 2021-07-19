BCLS Animal Adaptation STEM Challenge for ages 10-17 now underway

Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) is offering tweens/teens ages 10-17 the opportunity to win a $15 Amazon gift card in the Animal Adaptation STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Challenge provided by a grant from Library Services and Technology Act. Participants may pick up a Grab and Go STEM bag at any BCLS branch, including the one on Daniel Island, and the Mobile Library beginning July 14, and create a new animal that will thrive in the chosen biome (environment) with the supplies in the bag.

Participants may submit photos of their creations to Shannon Duffy at mary.duffy@berkeleycountysc.gov by August 14. Kits are available while supplies last.

Five winners will be selected according to each biome represented (Aquatic, Grassland, Forest, Desert and Tundra). The best submission from each will win a prize.

Dannon Duffy, Young Adult Librarian said, "Seeing the variety of craft and recycled supplies offered mixed with our tweens and teens limitless creativity, I am very excited to see what our participants come up with!"

About Berkeley County Library System

Berkeley County Library System has seven library branches and one Mobile Library. Each library offers programs and services including digital access through Website , Facebook ,

https://twitter.com/bcls , and Instagram . For the latest updates and notifications, customers may also sign up for Remind text notification.

About STEM

“What is STEM education? It’s widely accepted that the acronym STEM stands for “science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”

“According to the National Science Teachers Association (NSTA), “A common definition of STEM education […] is an interdisciplinary approach to learning where rigorous academic concepts are coupled with real-world lessons as students apply science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in contexts that make connections between school, community, work, and the global enterprise enabling the development of STEM literacy and with it the ability to compete in the new economy.” (https://www.invent.org/blog/trends-stem/stem-define)

For more information, contact Shannon Duffy at mary.duffy@berkeleycountysc.gov or 843-572-1376.