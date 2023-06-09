BCSD approves additional pay incentive for all full-time teachers, district employees

Berkeley County School District employees are getting a bonus.

The district’s school board approved an employee incentive payment in the amount of $1,825 for all active, full-time employees employed as of Sept. 1, 2023.

The unanimous motion, approved at the Aug. 21 board meeting, comes on the heels of a sequence of strategic pay adjustments introduced over the course of this year, raising district salaries even higher than previously budgeted.

In April, the board initially approved a $5,000 incentive for all full-time employees and an additional $2,500 for special education teachers and assistants. By June, the board approved a 6.5% pay increase for all teachers and staff. This increase also applied to employees eligible for the state STEP increase, resulting in an almost 8.5% raise for those individuals.

According to Katie Tanner, BCSD chief communications officer, the approved incentive of $1,825 is in addition to the 6.5% salary increase budgeted in June. Each full-time, active employee who signs by Sept. 1 will receive the $1,825. They must still be an employee by Sept. 15 to receive this money.

“This is only the beginning in Berkeley County,” said Board Chair Mac McQuillin in a Jun. 29 press release. “This board has committed to providing staff incentives and pay increases as funding continues to grow, without shifting that burden to taxpayers, including raising our first year teacher pay to a minimum of $50,000 by 2026.”

Kelly Services substitutes and part-time employees, such as those that work in daycare or temporary coaches, are not eligible for the bonuses.

The new incentive bonus will impact all active full-time employees and incur a total cost of $9.2 million. Out of this sum, $4.8 million will be drawn from federal COVID-19 ESSER II funds, with the remaining $4.4 million sourced from the district’s fund balance.