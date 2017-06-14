BCSD board approves district office reorganization

A reorganizational structure for the Berkeley County School District office will be put into place effective July 1, 2017, with the new fiscal year. The revised system, proposed by the Berkeley County School Board last month, was announced by Board Chair Sally Wofford in a district press release.

The reorganization recommendation came from Harding Parker and Associates, LLC, a team of retired superintendents with subject matter and organizational expertise that was hired by the district upon the resignation of the district’s former superintendent.

“The reorganization achieves multiple commitments by the Board to the public, including the elimination of duplicative bureaucratic services to streamline support to our schools and to make sure the structure of the district office is one of clear lines of authority and accountability to move this district forward,” noted Wofford. The move is expected to save the district in excess of $1 million in advance of the upcoming budget review in June.

With the reorganization, multiple positions are eliminated and lines of authority between the superintendent, district office departments, and school administrators are clearly set forth to improve communication, efficiency, and the delivery of educational services to the students of Berkeley County.

“At this time, the Board plans to implement the reorganization through attrition and reassignment of personnel at the district office to placements matching the talent of our personnel,” said Wofford.

“Where in past years, the Board added more positions to the district office that have become cumbersome and hindered the delivery of effective support to our schools, many of us were elected to streamline the district office to be good stewards of taxpayers’ monies and to get out of the way of our teachers from teaching,” said Vice Chairman Mac McQuillin, who voted in favor of the restructuring.

“The Board is grateful to Harding Parker and Associates, LLC, and thanks them for their leadership and assistance during a difficult time for our stakeholders,” added Wofford.

The changes will be made at the district level only, stated BCSD spokesperson Katie Orvin, and will not directly impact staff at schools.