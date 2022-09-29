BCSD goes half-day dismissal ahead of Hurricane Ian

Due to the potential for severe weather resulting from Hurricane Ian, Berkeley County School District (BCSD) announced that schools will follow the half-day dismissal bell schedule on Thursday, Sept. 29. Friday, Sept. 30, students will learn from home and complete eLearning Day assignments. All schools and offices will be closed Friday.

After school activities, including after school care programs and athletics, are canceled for Thursday, September 29. All before and after school activities, including after school care programs and athletics, are canceled for Friday, September 30, and will not resume until

Monday, Oct. 3.

On Friday, Sept. 30, students will complete eLearning assignments from home via Schoology, Google Classroom, SeeSaw, or other designated virtual learning platform. Specific information about assignments will be provided by the student’s school and/or teacher. Teachers will share information regarding their office hours to support students completing eLearning assignments at home.

Due to the potential for severe weather on Friday, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students, staff, and families, the district will not operate virtual feeding sites.