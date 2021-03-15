BCSD holds vaccine clinic

Nearly 300 of Berkeley County School District’s employees received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Thursday through the district’s long-standing partnership with Walgreens, according to information provided by Brian Troutman, the district’s Digital Communications Specialist .

The single-shot vaccine was provided by appointment with approximately 240 employees expected to receive the shot on Friday, March 12.

“This was an emotional day for many,” said BCSD Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram. “So much has happened since we began to first feel the effects of this pandemic a year ago. There have been so many challenges. I will be forever thankful for the partnerships that made today and our other upcoming vaccination events possible.”

In attempt to provide multiple opportunities for employees to get vaccinated, BCSD also partnered with Fetter Health Care Network and Liberty Doctors. Employees received emails with instructions on how to make appointments for the upcoming Fetter Health Care vaccination event, and instructions for employees requesting the Pfizer two-shot vaccine from Liberty Doctors should be expected soon.

Additional vaccination opportunities will be offered as needed. BCSD employees wishing to get a vaccine can find more information about other vaccination clinics in the area by visiting the SC DHEC website: https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/