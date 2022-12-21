BCSD school board debates hiring of deputy superintendent; lawsuit explained

Acrimony filled the air at the Berkeley County School District school board’s meeting on Dec. 13. The board’s first meeting with its newly appointed superintendent came a day after a civil lawsuit filed by its previous superintendent.

Two minutes into the meeting, the board broke for executive session to discuss the release of teachers under contract and other legal matters. One-and-a-half hours later, the meeting resumed and there was still a room full of unsatisfied citizens who voiced dissatisfaction and wanted answers from the new administration about the firing of former Superintendent Deon Jackson and the hiring of new Superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon.

At the meeting, the board voted 6-3 to approve Superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon’s contract. Dixon’s contract includes a base salary of $225,000 – by comparison $10,000 more than his predecessor, former Superintendent Deon Jackson.

Dixon later gave his superintendent report and addressed the questions looming around his qualifications and noted that his superintendent certification was completed in July 2013. The S.C. State Department of Education received Dixon’s final documentation from his alma mater, South Carolina State University, and certified him on Dec. 13.

Dixon also addressed the appointment of Dr. Karen Whitley as the new deputy superintendent. Whitley, who has more than 40 years of experience in education at BCSD, is also the mother of Berkeley County Council District 2 representative Josh Whitley.

Whitley, the chief human resources officer and associate superintendent for student services and programs, was publicly named to the position on Dec. 5. The former Berkeley Elementary and Philip Simmons Elementary principal’s qualifications weren’t in question, but rather the manner of her hiring.

Board member David Barrow questioned Dixon about the time and place of Whitley’s hiring. Dixon admitted that he recommended Whitley for the job on Nov. 16, a day after he was hired, when he invited her to attend a cabinet meeting.

Barrow further inquired about the notice of Whitley’s position. Dixon noted that he only informed board chair Mac McQuillin and didn’t give the other members any notice.

In the final minutes of the meeting, McQuillin and Barrow traded barbs about the advertising of Whitley’s position and past leadership decisions. Barrow asserted that Dixon and McQuillin circumvented the hiring process of the district with “unfettered practices.”

McQuillin noted that Whitley’s position is revenue neutral and therefore will not impact the budget. Whitley still does not have a contract at this time.

Former BCSD Superintendent Jackson seeking compensatory, punitive damages

Former BCSD Superintendent Deon Jackson filed a 25-page lawsuit on Monday, Dec. 12. The individual defendants listed include: Joe Baker, Dr. Anthony Dixon, Brandon Gaskins, Jimmy Hinson, Kathy Littleton, Stafford “Mac” McQuillin, Michael Ramsey, Sally Wofford and the Berkeley County School District.

Jackson cited the following causes of action: civil conspiracy, breach of contract, interference with a contractual relationship, violation of FOIA, defamation, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress and gross negligence.

Attorneys Donald Gist and Erica McCrea of Gist Law Firm, located in Columbia, represent Jackson. The suit requests a jury trial in Berkeley County.

Jackson alleges that the four re-elected members of the board – McQuillin, Littleton, Wofford and Ramsey – held private meetings in-person and via telephonic means. In addition, he alleges that the two non-sworn newly-elected members – Baker and Hinson – participated

in the illegally constituted meetings conspiring to terminate him.

Further, Jackson alleges that on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13, while attending virtual church services, he received a “shocking and disturbing phone call” from McQuillin informing him that the six BCSD board members were prepared to terminate his employment at the Nov. 15 board meeting.

Jackson alleges that McQuillin gave him an ultimatum: Resign from his post or he would be terminated. The termination would be without cause and without an offer of a severance agreement if voted upon.

The lawsuit claims that McQuillin and Gaskins previously spoke about plans to terminate him before Gaskins was hired as the district’s legal counsel.

Jackson alleges that McQuillin released an improperly/illegally posted Berkeley County School District statement on Nov. 23 regarding the termination. He alleged the statement was released without approval of the entire board.

In referencing the Nov. 23 statement, the suit alleges that McQuillin admitted that he spoke to Dixon prior to the Nov. 15 board meeting about becoming the superintendent of BCSD.

The lawsuit provides, “Defendant McQuillin and named Defendants were grossly negligent in not researching South Carolina law/statutes and South Carolina Department of Education regulations in their haste to conspire and carry out their mission to destroy Plaintiff as Superintendent of Defendant BCSD.”

Jackson is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for mental anguish, pain and suffering, harm to his economic opportunities, any back pay, front pay and future earnings with cost-of-living adjustments, prejudgment interest, fringe benefits, retirement benefits, attorney fees and other litigation expenses.