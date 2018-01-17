BCSO drug investigation on DI leads to arrests

A Daniel Island drug investigation by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrests of two individuals last week, according to a press release posted on the BCSO’s Facebook page on Jan.12.

The release stated that while officers with the BCSO Drug Enforcement Unit were executing a search warrant at a residence in the Simmons Park apartment complex on River Landing Drive, they confiscated a number of drug substances, including 56 grams of wax, 500 gross grams of a green, plant-like substance, and 61 e-cigarettes – all of which field tested presumptive to contain THC, a hallucinogenic chemical found in marijuana. In addition, several gummy bears collected at the site were sent off to a lab for analysis.

As a result of the search warrant, a 47-year-old Daniel Island man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute THC edibles, possession with intent to distribute THC oil, and possession with intent to distribute THC wax.

The release also stated that while detectives were investigating the case, “they had the occasion to interact with the apartment complex manager,” a 40-year-old Mount Pleasant woman, “so they could gain access to the gated complex.” After the warrant was executed, it was learned that she had alerted the male suspect through “electronic communications…in an attempt to obstruct the investigation,” according to the BCSO statement.

Both were transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center pending warrant issuance and a bond hearing.