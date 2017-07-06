BE and HANAHAN GRADUATES

BISHOP ENGLAND CELEBRATES CLASS OF 2017

The 171 graduating seniors at Bishop England High School were honored at a commencement ceremony at The Citadel Field House on Saturday, June 3. Of the Class of 2017, 23 were named “Honor Graduates.” Approximately 19 BE students were awarded Palmetto Fellow Awards (to earn the designation they must either be in the top six percent of their class based on the South Carolina Uniform Grading Scale with a 1200 SAT or 27 ACT score, or have a 4.0 GPA with a 1400 SAT or 32 ACT).

According to information provided by the school, 97 percent of students plan to attend a two or four-year college or university. Also of interest, one student will be attending the Air Force Academy, three will be attending arts institutes, six will be attending Catholic colleges, and several will be participating in college athletics. To date, students in the Class of 2017 have been offered 226 scholarships worth over $4.5 million.

HANAHAN HIGH GRADUATES SOAR WITH $5.8 MILLION IN SCHOLARSHIPS

A total of 218 Hanahan High School students walked across the stage at the North Charleston Coliseum on June 2 to receive their diplomas as part of the Class of 2017. The class earned a total of $5,882,960 in scholarships, with 53 receiving a Berkeley County Schools Honors Diploma. Fifteen graduates were 2017 South Carolina Academic Honor recipients. Nineteen students were designated as Palmetto Fellows, South Carolina’s highest academic designation; 67 are Life Scholarship-eligible and 63 are Hope Scholarship-eligible.