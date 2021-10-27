BE booster club puts on inaugural Oktoberfest extravaganza

On Saturday, Oct. 23, the Bishop England High School Triple B’s held their inaugural Oktoberfest in support of the athletic department. The theme centered around “A Night in Bavaria.”

More than 250 people attended the event at Holy City Brewing, overlooking the Noisette Creek, while sipping Oktoberfest brews, enjoying Bavarian style pretzels and enjoying the sounds of Jared Petteys and the Headliners Band. There were auction baskets donated by each fall sport team.

Triple B’s raised approximately $20,000 through sponsorships, ticket sales and auction items, according to the booster club’s co-president Amy Murray.