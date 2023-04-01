BE teams assist underserved with holiday philanthropy

The holiday season for most winter and spring sports teams is used as downtime to recuperate. At Bishop England, it’s not a time to relax, but rather a time to give back.

In December, at the beginning of Christmas break, BE’s wrestling team volunteered at the Lowcountry Food Bank. The wrestlers and their families packed more than 550 boxes for seniors and families in need in the community.

“I think it is important for our athletes to give back to the community and those who do not have as much,” BE wrestling coach Paul Spence said. “I loved the fact that so many of my team participated before they went off on vacation. I was happy that they worked hard and had fun doing so.”

The rate of food-insecurity in the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina hovers around 11%, which is 1% higher than the national average. In 2022, LCFB aided approximately 200,000 people and distributed roughly 39 million pounds of food, according to Chief Development Officer Brenda Shaw. By 2025, the nonprofit’s goal is to decrease hunger and food insecurity in coastal South Carolina by 25%.

“It builds teamwork, camaraderie and the team itself,” Shaw added. “It also gives these young adults a glimpse into how they can truly make a difference in their communities.”

BE BASEBALL GIVES BACK

During the same time frame, BE’s baseball team fulfilled stocking wishes for children at Lowcountry Orphan Relief’s annual Stocking Drive. The ball players and their families donated 70 stocking wish bags and numerous gently used clothing items, shoes and books.

“It gives our kids that feeling of helping a little bit and that there are people out here in desperate need and really poor situations,” BE baseball coach Mike Darnell said. “Because it’s the holiday it made it just a little bit more extra special to help out.”

The Stocking Drive yielded more than 3,000 wish bags overall last month, but that’s not the impressive number. In 2022, LOR serviced approximately 8,000 children in cases of child abuse, abandonement and neglect, according to founder Lynn Young. More than 40,000 children have been aided since 2006.

“This is funny to say, but I wish we could go out of business and there would be no more abuse and neglect of our precious children,” Young said.