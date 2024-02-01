BEAMing with pride

When Bella Danielson transferred to Bishop England as a sophomore last year, she was disappointed to find out the high school didn’t have any sort of band, orchestra or music program for students.

A cello player since the age of five, she turned her disappointment into an opportunity to bring together Bishop England musicians who wanted to share their passions and talent with their Daniel Island community.

“I had played in the school orchestra since the time I was in kindergarten,” Danielson said. “Music has always been an important part of my life, so it inspired me to start a club that would progress into some sort of band or orchestra for kids like me.”

Now a junior, Danielson launched the Bishop England Artist and Musician (BEAM) program. From piano to violin, the musical club not only caters to the tunes of student musicians, it serves a broader purpose.

In 2020, Danielson’s grandmother, Georgia, passed away after battling Lewy body dementia, which the Alzheimer’s Association says can lead to a decline in memory, reasoning and movement. The experience fueled Danielson’s passion for neuroscience and her interest in the therapeutic effects of music on memory. Inspired by this unique approach, BEAM’s primary goal is to share the gift of music with seniors living in local centers, with a particular emphasis on memory unit facilities.

“It really interested me in the neuroscience behind dementia and what was the source of it, because it does run in my family,” Danielson said. “There’s a link to music therapy that helps slow down the progression of dementia, which I found really interesting since I’ve been a cello player. So I started doing research on that.”

Danielson, who plans to pursue public health with a neuroscience minor in college, noticed that the Oaks at Daniel Island, an assisted living center, was right across from Bishop England and thought, “Wow, this would be a great place to bring music.”

The impact of BEAM on seniors at the Oaks community has been heartening. “We don’t just perform, we talk to them,” Danielson said. “It really does make an impact because they really enjoy interacting with us.”

Danielson noted the seniors eagerly anticipate their visits, expressing excitement and asking when the next performance will be.

Karen Mandile, community relations director at Oaks, is grateful for the passion and leadership Danielson introduced to the Bishop England club.

“Music is one of the most therapeutic activities for our seniors, and we are delighted with this wonderful relationship with BEAM,” Mandile said. “Bella came to our community with great passion, interest, and leadership to build a relationship with seniors and perform as a group. Now they will even stop in to visit with residents beyond playing their instruments.”

Despite being just three months old, the BEAM club has already scheduled numerous performances at the Oaks. Two to four times a month, about 15 club musicians play for residents. The program welcomes a variety of musicians, including piano players, guitarists, vocalists, cello and violin players.

Most recently, the student musicians hosted their Christmas program at Oaks. Senior residents gathered to enjoy the festive cheer brought by BEAM, whose instruments and harmonious voices filled the air with the holiday spirit.

Chris Bleau, a junior at Bishop England and BEAM member, shared why he joined the club. “Playing music and singing for the elderly is so much fun and it feels good to make their day. Music is something that makes me happy and I’m glad I can share that joy with others.”

Summer del Valle, a senior and singer in the group, said the performances have helped build her confidence as a singer. “My favorite memory [from BEAM] is getting to talk and spend time with the residents after I perform. It’s especially good for high school seniors to perform as much as possible to improve as a singer. I’m so grateful for all the performance opportunities BEAM has provided me.”

With the program striking a chord with the school, student musicians, and the assisted living center, it’s clear this is just the beginning for BEAM.