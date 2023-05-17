Beauty, Recreation & Stormwater Management

There is no doubt that the extensive network of ponds on Daniel Island adds to the aesthetic and recreational vibrancy of the community.

The main purpose of the ponds, however, is stormwater management and retention.

“The 50 ponds we manage are primarily infrastructure stormwater facilities – that is their purpose and secondarily we try to beautify when we can to make it an appealing part of the neighborhood,” said Jane Baker, president of the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association.

“Their number one purpose is to make sure we don’t have flooding on the island.”

Operations Manager Chris Hamil is tasked with keeping the DIPOA managed ponds healthy and functioning well.

Hamil compared the pond network to hubs and spokes of a subway system, noting, “Every year I grow more appreciative of the engineering involved. To have all of these interconnected stormwater retention ponds and see how well they reacted during the nine years I’ve been here – we’ve had the thousand-year flood, multiple big and small hurricanes – it is just phenomenal.”

STORMWATER MANAGEMENT AND FLOOD PREVENTION

Stormwater management and flood prevention were part of the early development phase of Daniel Island, dating back to as early as 1992. In accordance with the city approval process, stormwater ponds are added with each phase of development detailed in the Daniel Island Master Plan, including for the newest phase at The Retreat.

Hamil explained that in addition to continued ongoing maintenance and inspections of the ponds, he also schedules annual inspections with engineers before each hurricane season to make sure there are no obstructions in or around the piping.

Root systems on the bank are going to find water near the drainage pipes, he said, adding, “We are very diligent about trying to keep those cleared.”

In order to keep the system robust, the POA will begin dredging some of the older ponds next year and will continue dredging two or three ponds a year going forward.

Hamil said that at a recent symposium he attended about the city’s stormwater issues, the city’s Chief Resilience Officer Dale Morris raved about the pond storm management system on Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula.

“We’ve been a model for planned communities in terms of stormwater management,” Baker proudly noted.

BEAUTY

The POA explicitly tries to maintain the ponds to enhance the aesthetics of the island while at the same time prioritizing flood prevention.

Hamil took a stormwater management course at Clemson to learn strategies to make the ponds healthier and minimize the amount of silt and chemicals that get into them.

Hamil stocks the ponds with carp and tilapia to prevent algae blooms and aquatic weeds from taking over.

His team keeps a 3 to 4-foot wide collar around the ponds with 12 to 18-inch high landscaping. This prevents silt and runoff from getting into the ponds. Plantings include iris and lilies to keep the edges of the ponds from eroding, but also provide vibrant colors.

Baker explained, “Keeping the landscaping low and not overgrown is part of the maintenance schedule to ensure Daniel Island doesn’t flood.”

RECREATION

Hamil urged islanders to use the ponds for fishing, asking that they catch and release the tilapia and carp. He added, “I am adamant about no cast netting” because, he explained, it depletes the fish life and robs the ponds for others to enjoy.

In addition to stocking the ponds with carp and tilapia for pond health, the POA also stocks Smythe Lake with recreational fish species such as bass, shellcracker, and bluegill.

Smythe Lake has a boat landing and the POA rents paddle boards and kayaks. Hamil said that the use of kayaks and paddleboards on the ponds is not prohibited but warned, “There is wildlife, including alligators, so you enter at your own risk.”

Baker added, “Because there is less opportunity to encounter wildlife in the river than in a pond it is generally smarter to keep your kayak and standup paddle board activity to the rivers than playing around ponds and alligators.”

The ponds on the Daniel Island golf courses are also stormwater management ponds but they are managed by the golf club and not the POA.