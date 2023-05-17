Beauty, Recreation & Stormwater Management
Wed, 05/17/2023 - 8:43am admin
Discover Daniel Island’s Ponds
By:
Suzanne Detar, sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com
There is no doubt that the extensive network of ponds on Daniel Island adds to the aesthetic and recreational vibrancy of the community.
The main purpose of the ponds, however, is stormwater management and retention.
“The 50 ponds we manage are primarily infrastructure stormwater facilities – that is their purpose and secondarily we try to beautify when we can to make it an appealing part of the neighborhood,” said Jane Baker, president of the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association.
“Their number one purpose is to make sure we don’t have flooding on the island.”
Operations Manager Chris Hamil is tasked with keeping the DIPOA managed ponds healthy and functioning well.
Hamil compared the pond network to hubs and spokes of a subway system, noting, “Every year I grow more appreciative of the engineering involved. To have all of these interconnected stormwater retention ponds and see how well they reacted during the nine years I’ve been here – we’ve had the thousand-year flood, multiple big and small hurricanes – it is just phenomenal.”
STORMWATER MANAGEMENT AND FLOOD PREVENTION
Stormwater management and flood prevention were part of the early development phase of Daniel Island, dating back to as early as 1992. In accordance with the city approval process, stormwater ponds are added with each phase of development detailed in the Daniel Island Master Plan, including for the newest phase at The Retreat.
Hamil explained that in addition to continued ongoing maintenance and inspections of the ponds, he also schedules annual inspections with engineers before each hurricane season to make sure there are no obstructions in or around the piping.
Root systems on the bank are going to find water near the drainage pipes, he said, adding, “We are very diligent about trying to keep those cleared.”
In order to keep the system robust, the POA will begin dredging some of the older ponds next year and will continue dredging two or three ponds a year going forward.
Hamil said that at a recent symposium he attended about the city’s stormwater issues, the city’s Chief Resilience Officer Dale Morris raved about the pond storm management system on Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula.
“We’ve been a model for planned communities in terms of stormwater management,” Baker proudly noted.
BEAUTY
The POA explicitly tries to maintain the ponds to enhance the aesthetics of the island while at the same time prioritizing flood prevention.
Hamil took a stormwater management course at Clemson to learn strategies to make the ponds healthier and minimize the amount of silt and chemicals that get into them.
Hamil stocks the ponds with carp and tilapia to prevent algae blooms and aquatic weeds from taking over.
His team keeps a 3 to 4-foot wide collar around the ponds with 12 to 18-inch high landscaping. This prevents silt and runoff from getting into the ponds. Plantings include iris and lilies to keep the edges of the ponds from eroding, but also provide vibrant colors.
Baker explained, “Keeping the landscaping low and not overgrown is part of the maintenance schedule to ensure Daniel Island doesn’t flood.”
RECREATION
Hamil urged islanders to use the ponds for fishing, asking that they catch and release the tilapia and carp. He added, “I am adamant about no cast netting” because, he explained, it depletes the fish life and robs the ponds for others to enjoy.
In addition to stocking the ponds with carp and tilapia for pond health, the POA also stocks Smythe Lake with recreational fish species such as bass, shellcracker, and bluegill.
Smythe Lake has a boat landing and the POA rents paddle boards and kayaks. Hamil said that the use of kayaks and paddleboards on the ponds is not prohibited but warned, “There is wildlife, including alligators, so you enter at your own risk.”
Baker added, “Because there is less opportunity to encounter wildlife in the river than in a pond it is generally smarter to keep your kayak and standup paddle board activity to the rivers than playing around ponds and alligators.”
The ponds on the Daniel Island golf courses are also stormwater management ponds but they are managed by the golf club and not the POA.
1. Village Crossing Pond
Location: 1905 Village Crossing
Neighborhood: Edgefield Park
Date built: 2013
2. Waverly Pond
Location: 2506 Waverly St.
Neighborhood: Edgefield Park
Date built: 2013
3. Water View Pond
Location: 1201 Water View Lane
Neighborhood: Edgefield Park
Date built: 2018
4. Willtown Pond
Location: 1463 Willtown St.
Neighborhood: Edgefield Park
Date built: 2013
5. Edgefield Pond (near the pool)
Location: 1651 Oak Leaf St.
Neighborhood: Edgefield Park
Date built: 2013
6. Smythe Lake
Location: Smythe Street and Daniel Island Drive
Neighborhood: Smythe Park
Date built: 2005
7. Settlers Pond
Location: 1248 Blakeway St.
Neighborhood: Smythe Park
Date built: 2005
8. Oak Overhang Pond
Location: Blakeway Street near Oak Overhang Street
Neighborhood: Smythe Park
Date built: 2006
9. Library Pond
Location: 2281 Daniel Island Dr.
Neighborhood: Pierce Park
Date built: 2002
10. Jenys Pond
Location: Bounded by Jenys Street, Daniel Island Drive, Pierce Street
Neighborhood: Piece Park
Date built: 2002
11. Viscount Pond
Location: 3027 Viscount St.
Neighborhood: Center Park
Date built: 2007
12. Gibbon Pond
Location: 8040 Gibbon St.
Neighborhood: Center Park
Date built: 2002-2003
13. Farr Street Pond
Location: 7836 Farr St.
Neighborhood: Center Park
Date built: 2005
14. Grand Council Pond
Location: 6050 Grand Council St.
Neighborhood: Center Park
Date built: 2002-2003
15. Baseball Pond
Location 1058 Blakeway St.
Neighborhood: Center Park
Date built: 2002-2003
16. Blakeway Pond
Location: 1010 Blakeway St.
Neighborhood: Center Park
Date built: 2001
17. St. Clare of Assisi Pond
Location: 980 Etiwan Park St.
Neighborhood: Center Park
Date built: 2000-2001
18. Seven Farms Apartments Pond
Location: 2205 Daniel Island Dr.
Neighborhood: Center Park
Date built: 2000-2001
19. Holy Cross Pond
Location: 2210 Daniel Island Dr.
Neighborhood: Barfield Park
Date built: 2000-2001
20. Holy Community Center Pond
Location: 1099 Barfield St.
Neighborhood: Barfield Park
Date built: 2000-2001
21. Pier View Pond
Location: Seven Farms Drive
Neighborhood: DI Town Center
Date built: 2000-2001
22. Simmons Pond
Pier View Road
Neighborhood: DI Town Center
Date built: 2000-2001
23. River Landing Pond
Location: Behind 225 Seven Farms Drive
Neighborhood: DI Town Center
Date built: 2001
24. Credit One Pond (City of Charleston owned/DITA leased)
Location: Seven Farms Drive, next to the stadium
Neighborhood: DI Town Center
Date built: 2000-2001
25. Guggenheim Pond
Location: Between Seven Farms and Island Park drives
Neighborhood: DI Town Center
Date built: 2000-2001
26. Mark Clark Pond
Location: 5I-26 Off-Ramp
Neighborhood: DI Town Center
Date built: 2007
27. Blackbaud Pond
Location: Fairchild & Center Island Intersection
Neighborhood: DI Town Center
Date built: 2015-2016
28. Overture Pond
Location: Farr Street
Neighborhood: Center Park
Date built: 2008-2009
29. Proprietor Pond
Address: 174 Etiwan Park
Neighborhood: Etiwan Park
Date built: 1999
30. Bounty Pond
Location: 109 Bounty St.
Neighborhood: Etiwan Park
Date built: 2001
31. Cape Street Pond
Location: 118 Cape St.
Neighborhood: Etiwan Park
Date built: 1999
32. Brady Pond
Location: 159 Brady St.
Neighborhood: Etiwan Park
Date built: 2001
33. Cooke Pond
Location: 117 Cooke St.
Neighborhood: Etiwan Park
Date built: 1999
34. BenefitFocus Pond
Location: Daniel Island Drive
Neighborhood: DI Town Center
Date built: 2001
35. Corn Planters Pond
Location: 142 Corn Planters
Neighborhood: Codner’s Ferry
Date built: 1999-2000
36. Little Cochran Pond
Location: 1007 Cochran St.
Neighborhood: Cochran Park
Date built: 2001
37. North Ladd Pond
Location: 208 North Ladd Court
Neighborhood: Cochran Park
Date built: 2001
38. Cochran Street Pond
Location: 935 Cochran St.
Neighborhood: Cochran Park
Date built: 2001
39. Cochran Corner Pond
932 Cochran St.
Neighborhood: Cochran Park
Date built: 2001
40. Milner Pond
Location: 212 North Court
Neighborhood: Cochran Park
Date built: 2001
41. Talison Row Pond
Location: End of Seven Farms Drive
Neighborhood: Cochran Park
Date built: 2001
42. Self Storage Pond
Location: Behind CubeSmart Self Storage
Neighborhood: Cochran Park
Date built: 2001
43. Currier Pond
Location: 118 Currier St.
Neighborhood: Codner’s Ferry Park
Date built: 2001
44. Beresford Creek Corner Pond
Location: 142 Beresford Creek St.
Neighborhood: Codner’s Ferry Park
Date built: 1999
45. Wharf 7 Pond
Location: Island Park Dr.
Neighborhood: DI Town Center
Date built: 2001
46. Fairbanks Oak Alley Pond
Location: Fairbanks Oak Alley
Neighborhood: Daniel Island Park
Date built: 2005
47. Gunboat Pond
Location: 335 Gunboat Lane
Neighborhood: Daniel Island Park
Date built: 2004
48. Duck Pond
Location: Island Park Drive
Neighborhood: Daniel Island Park
Date built: Pre-existing
49. River Green Pond
Location: 151 River Green Place
Neighborhood: Daniel Island Park
Date built: 2006
50. Little Captain’s Pond
Location: 146 Captain’s Island Dr.
Neighborhood: Captain’s Island
Date built: 2017
51. Big Captain’s Pond
Location: 194 Captain’s Island Dr.
Neighborhood: Captain’s Island
Date built: 2017
52. Bayley Pond
Location: 313 Bayley Road
Neighborhood: Captain’s Island
Date built: 2017
53. Big Old Compass Pond
Location: 549 Old Compass Road
Neighborhood: Captain’s Island
Date built: 2017
54. Little Old Compass Pond
Location: 529 Old Compass Road
Neighborhood: Captain’s Island
Date built: 2017
NOT PICTURED:
55. Retreat Entry Pond
Location: Ship Builder Street
Neighborhood: The Retreat
Date built: 2022
56. Ship Pond
Location: Ship Builder Street
Neighborhood: The Retreat
Date built: 2022
57. Builder Pond
Location: Ship Builder Street
Neighborhood: The Retreat
Date built: 2022
58. Fish Camp Pond
Location: Fish Camp Road
Neighborhood: The Retreat
Date built: 2022