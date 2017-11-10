Each week in The Daniel Island News, we are blessed to have submissions from our readers showcasing the people, places and events that shape our community. As we spotlight the winners of our “Color My World” photo contest in this issue (pages 20-21), we thought it would also be fitting to feature some of the amazingly talented photographers right here on Daniel Island who help bring our pages alive with their creative images.

Peter Finger, Mary Wessner, Lynn Cobb and Mandy Hostetler routinely capture island events for us, providing engaging photographs to accompany timely news stories, such as the recent solar eclipse, dramatic rising flood waters during Tropical Storm Irma, concerts at Volvo Car Stadium, a speech by Mayor John Tecklenburg to Rotary members (pages 12-13), charity events, and more. And week after week, Jeep McCabe takes to the sidelines during athletic events for his alma mater, Bishop England High School, to give our readers a front row seat on all the latest Battling Bishops’ sports action. We invite you to learn more about each of them in the profiles below, as we give the stories “behind the lens” some well-deserved exposure!

JEEP MCCABE

Town of residence: North Charleston

Professional website: www.besports.net (under “photos” tab)

What first sparked your interest in photography?

I attended Bishop England High School and served on the yearbook staff. My English teacher asked if I knew how to take pictures. It sparked an interest.

What steps did you take to become trained in the field (or how did you learn the skills)?

College degree in graphic arts.

How long have you been a photographer and what are your specialties?

45 years (eee...gad!!!). I specialize in macro nature photography. (Editor’s Note: Jeep is the primary photographer for Bishop England sports, so you will often see his pictures of the Battling Bishops here in The Daniel Island News accompanying articles crafted by sports writer Phil Bowman).

What is your favorite photoshoot setting, either here in the Lowcountry or elsewhere, and why?

Donnelley Wildlife Management Area, near Green Pond, SC. The place never ceases to amaze me, every time I go I see something different and wildlife is everywhere.

Who or what do you most like to photograph and why?

Birds, I learned my love for birds from my maternal grandmother, as she got older and her eyes started to go bad, I used to take pictures of birds and show her the 8 x 10s so she could enjoy them. Basically, I was her eyes and legs.

Tell us about your most memorable experience as a photographer thus far in your career.

(Taking pictures in) Yosemite and Muir Woods. Only God could make such a beautiful setting.

What tips can you share for capturing that perfect shot?

Whether you have a small camera or a professional kit, learn your camera, read the owner’s manual. Once you know your camera’s capabilities, picture a painting and frame it in the viewfinder. If you like what you see, that’s all that matters.

What do you hope your images convey?

Memories, a moment in time that is captured accurately so it can be shared with everyone.

LYNN COBB

Town of residence: Daniel Island

Professional website: www.lynncobb photography.com

What first sparked your interest in photography?

I never intended to become a photographer, but I took a photography class in college and loved it. Even though I was a Sociology major, I decided to do my internship in a photography studio.

What steps did you take to become trained in the field (or how did you learn the skills)?

After college, I assisted for an architectural photographer in Charlotte, NC for a year and then I moved in Santa Barbara, CA to attend Brooks Institute of Photography. After moving to Atlanta, I assisted with several commercial photographers for another two years.

How long have you been a photographer and what are your specialties?

I have been a photographer for 25 years, but began Lynn Cobb Photography in 1999 after moving to Daniel Island.

What is your favorite photoshoot setting, either here in the Lowcountry or elsewhere, and why?

I like to describe my portraits as “environmental portraits.” The environment (background) is very important and must reflect who my clients are inside. My “favorite place” for photos is the “right setting” for the person I am photographing at the time. Some of my clients are very quiet and very simple, so for that person I would choose a marsh scene, beach or park. Other clients are extroverts and have a lot of energy, so for them I would choose downtown. You can see that I think a lot about each photoshoot, but that’s what makes each one unique.

Who or what do you most like to photograph and why?

I like to photograph both people and dogs. I love learning about people and their life stories, but I also love dogs. In fact, I have a Personal Photo Project titled “Good Dogs of Service” which is all about Service Dogs like guide dogs or diabetic alert dogs and also working K9s such as police and military search & rescue (training) dogs and narcotics detection. These dogs are so valuable and smart and I want to show the world what they can do.

Tell us about your most memorable experience as a photographer thus far in your career.

There are many, but one recently comes to mind. I was actually asked to photograph a good friend’s child with some special needs. It meant so much to me that my friend selected me for this very personal occasion.

What tips can you share for capturing that perfect shot?

“You be you.” That’s my most important rule of photography. If you’re a serious person, then be serious (with a few smiles here and there). If you’re a “smiley” person, that’s great too. Photograph people “as they are” so that their true personalities shine through.

What do you hope your images convey?

I hope my images convey “authenticity” and a true reflection of who my subject is.

MANDY HOSTETLER

Town of residence: Daniel Island (originally from Winston- Salem, NC)

Professional website: www.mandyhostetlerpho tography.com

What first sparked your interest in photography?

I have been interested in capturing memories of my family, friends, landscapes and travel for as long as I can remember. When I was very young, I used my parents Polaroid camera until I got my first camera - a Kodak disc camera. In my 20s after college and graduate school I enjoyed living in various cities in Washington DC, NC, Wyoming and Colorado. While living out West in CO and Wyoming I became very interested in landscape photography. I only had a compact film Fuji camera during these years. I remember getting a compact digital camera in early 2000. My husband John surprised me with my first Nikon DSLR when I was pregnant with my son, John William, 10 years ago and I was so happy that I cried! I started my photography business the next year.

What steps did you take to become trained in the field (or how did you learn the skills)?

When I first started my business in 2008 and over the years, I have taken classes and private lessons in photography and editing with various professional local photographers/instructors through the Charleston Center for Photography. I also take training classes online and read books about photography, composition and lighting.

How long have you been a photographer and what are your specialties?

I feel like I have been a photographer my whole life, but I started my own photography business - Mandy Hostetler Photography - nine years ago after our son John William was born. I was a counselor in the Charleston County School District at the time (I have an undergraduate degree in Psychology and a Master’s degree in Family Counseling). Once we moved to Daniel Island in 2010 my business became very busy and I am so thankful for this wonderful community where we get to live and work. I specialize in family and childhood photography and enjoy working outdoors in natural light around the Lowcountry. I also specialize in photographing special events, engagements and small outdoor weddings.

What is your favorite photoshoot setting, either here in the Lowcountry or elsewhere, and why?

I enjoy photographing the most on Daniel Island. I feel so fortunate to work where the backdrop for my photography is the natural beauty of our community here and all around the Lowcountry. I also really love working in downtown Charleston.

Who or what do you most like to photograph and why?

I photograph families and children mostly. My own children Megan and John will attest to how much I enjoy photographing them and our daily life and travels. I also really enjoy photographing special occasions like birthdays and family reunions. I find special gatherings and multi-generational events to be so wonderful. I only do small weddings and always enjoy these smaller gatherings, as I get to know not only the clients, but the extended family and cherished friends.

Tell us about your most memorable experience as a photographer thus far in your career.

I would have to say that my most memorable experience as a photographer is not just one family or one session, but it has been the joy I experience time and time again in photographing children and their families who I have had as clients from the very first years. Getting to photograph them again and again over all these years makes me feel so very grateful. I enjoy seeing their children grow and change and photographing their milestones and special occasions in life.

What tips can you share for capturing that perfect shot?

Anyone that knows me or has been a client will probably know that lighting is very important to me and time of day. I prefer to photograph very early in the morning, the hour after the sun rises, or the hour before the sunset. These are known as the golden hours in photography. The light is the most soft and even with warm tones and the temperature /weather is usually the best at these times of day.

What do you hope your images convey?

I hope my images convey love and happiness of a family. My own family and extended family means so much to me and capturing these special moments in time for other families to cherish forever is very important and an honor.

PETER FINGER

Town of residence: Daniel Island

Professional website: www.peterfingerwed dings.com

What first sparked your interest in photography?

I was a fine arts painter and I used my photographs as reference for my paintings. Soon I got more and more involved with photography and that soon took over my creative interest, putting painting on the back burner.

What steps did you take to become trained in the field?

I was a fine arts major in college and took many photography classes. Most of my creative photography has developed by simply working at it in the real world. I was an art teacher and built a photography program with my district. After I left teaching, I started conducting workshops throughout the country. Nothing trains you better than to teach others.

How long have you been a photographer and what are your specialties?

I have been a professional photographer for over 25 years. Weddings and architecture have become my specialty areas during the last decade. I have also photographed over 200 colleges and universities for their marketing needs. I have traveled the world on assignments and my stock photography has been used by hundreds of magazines and dozens of Fortune 500 companies. Many of my photographs have been used by National Geographic, Disney, Time, Newsweek and recently Vanity Fair used six images for a story.

What is your favorite photoshoot setting, either here in the Lowcountry or elsewhere, and why?

I love to travel and I have been lucky to travel internationally on assignments. I also have photographed within dozens of our National Parks. Perhaps my all time favorite place is the countryside of Tuscany, Italy. The coastline here in the States or in Europe always offers so much variety.

Who or what do you most like to photograph and why?

Weddings are my all time favorite events to photograph! So much joy and pure emotions. I don’t pose during the weddings. I prefer to be more photojournalistic and capture those important moments as they unfold. Families, couples and even more recently pets also provide great joy in my journey to capture wonderful moments.

Tell us about your most memorable experience as a photographer thus far in your career.

Since I love to travel and especially internationally I had a wonderful experience last summer. I have photographed plenty of study abroad programs for colleges, universities and private schools. This recent assignment was to capture an international business program throughout Europe for three weeks. We started in Paris and continued on to locations in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Czech Republic and other locations. I spent about 4-5 days in each of the locations. It was a great mix of students and travel photography.

What tips can you share for capturing that perfect shot?

I have conducted dozens of photo workshops throughout my career. The one thing I would always stress to my students is you need to be in your location (mostly landscape workshops) when the light is best. It’s all about the light. We would start our workshops at 5 a.m. and be totally prepared for the beautiful morning light. We would complete the day at sunset and work during the day “chasing the light.” In fact, I called my groups “The Lightchasers!” Know your camera inside and out and always be prepared.

What do you hope your images convey?

Whether it’s a wedding, architecture, couples or a landscape, I work hard to create an image that is powerful. This means using light, form, shape and color. Mostly it’s about the light and how you use it.

MARY WESSNER

Town of residence: Daniel Island

Professional website: www.marywessner.com

What first sparked your interest in photography?

My parents were both avid amateur photographers. I learned so much from them just watching their process of creating a great photograph.

What steps did you take to become trained in the field (or how did you learn the skills)?

I learned a lot from my parents but I have also taken classes, watched videos, and read many books. Practice is the way to learn. Even if I take a bad picture, I am learning. What can I change? Photography is constant learning!

How long have you been a photographer and what are your specialties?

I have been a professional photographer for six years. I specialize in fine art, pet, and event photography.

What is your favorite photoshoot setting, either here in the Lowcountry or elsewhere, and why?

I love capturing the beautiful colors in sunrises and sunsets or anywhere there is water for reflections and beautiful clouds. The dock at Children’s Park is a favorite, as well as boneyard beach at Botany Bay. I love the lush green hills of Tuscany. Later this year I am going out west to Zion, Bryce, and Valley of Fire for the first time!

Who or what do you most like to photograph and why?

I have a fondness for pets. They are loving souls and capturing their sweet nature is a joy. With events, I love capturing a look, a moment, or a connection between people that is fleeting yet memorable. Lastly, being in nature anywhere, anytime is wonderful.

Tell us about your most memorable experience as a photographer thus far in your career.

I had a photo shoot with a woman and her two very rambunctious dogs and their true personalities came through. Unfortunately, a few months later one of the dogs unexpectedly passed away. When she told me the news she expressed how grateful she was that she had pictures that showed his fun, crazy, and loving nature. We both were crying on the phone.

What tips can you share for capturing that perfect shot?

If it is a sunrise or sunset – have a tripod or something firm to hold your camera steady. Go out a half an hour before sunrise/sunset and stay a half an hour later. Look all around you. The sun might be setting in front of you but the best color can be behind you. Add something of interest in the foreground, a person or an object, to give scale and interest. Most of all enjoy the moment.

What do you hope your images convey?

If it is of an event, a pet, or a person, I hope people experience joy and happiness at the memories.

With my fine art, I hope they can “feel” the beauty of that sunrise or sunset or see something new and different. Art is very subjective and the feelings I have when viewing a photograph can be different from other people. If it speaks to them, it’s good.