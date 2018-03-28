Behind the scenes at the VCO: What does it really take to pull it off?

Preparing for an event the size of the Volvo Car Open is a rather difficult task. With a team of only 12 full-time employees, the tournament is a huge success each year. But what does it really take to pull off an event of this magnitude?

According to Robert (Rob) Eppelsheimer, director of Tennis Facilities and Family Circle Tennis Center Operations, although the tournament’s core staff is small, there are a number of additional people that are involved in making the Open happen, including 500 volunteers.

“Twelve of us basically handle every aspect of the event from the set up to the vendors to the players,” said Eppelsheimer. “We do have a large team of volunteers and if we didn’t have volunteers this tournament wouldn’t exist. They’re the backbone of what we do when the event is taking place. We hire in sub-contractors that come and help us. We also hire some temp labor that come in and help us with some of the heavier items to do. As a whole, we have a staff that is a well-oiled machine.”

With a crowd of over 90,000, set-up for the Open has to begin early, explained Eppelsheimer. While this is true, overall planning for the tournament happens throughout the year.

“If we’re discussing the set-up of the actual footprint that we have here, pretty much it’s year-round planning,” said Eppelsheimer. “As far as actually changing how the facility looks, that probably starts about a month out. Everything that happens is on a timeline. Certain things have to happen before others happen.”

One of the first items on the checklist takes place about 30 days out, Eppelsheimer continued – the set-up of the hard-sided, climate controlled tents throughout the center that house the players’ facilities, volunteer tent, merchandise booth and others. Following that, the HV/AC and electric for those tents are installed.

“That’s followed by the setting up of the soft sided tents which go up for a lot of the vendors,” said Eppelsheimer. “Once that happens and we have everything set up, they’re weather proofed. Then, finally, we start moving all of the furniture and whatever else we need inside the tents.”

The merchandise side, which is part of Eppelsheimer’s job during the tournament, is much more complex than one would think. Before opening weekend, various tasks have to be taken care of, he explained.

“For the main retail tent, operated by Your Serve Merchandise, a company out of Atlanta that are in their sixth year of a contract with us, things that happen prior are we have to decide on all of the t-shirt designs, the logo designs, what lines of clothing are going to be in there,” said Eppelsheimer. “Once it’s done, I call the main retail tent the ‘Disney World’ for a woman tennis player. When they go in there, there is every line of clothing they can imagine. No other brick and mortar has that. It does very well with the women’s tennis players.”

In addition to the main merchandise tent, the team also has to decide on what vendors will be in attendance at Matchpoint Market, an on-site shopping center that features four different boutiques each year, added Eppelsheimer. This year, the market will feature Baseline Boutique, Hermosa Jewelry, Crescent Moon Children’s Clothing and local company Nectar Sunglasses.

“We have Baseline Boutique…pretty much every tennis knickknack known to man will be in there,” said Eppelsheimer. “Hermosa Jewelry, who is on their fourth year with us, will be there. Crescent Moon Children’s Clothing is with us. We also, this year, have Nectar Sunglasses, which is a local company. We like to deal with local companies when at all possible.”

The tournament’s sponsors will occupy a large area of the grand lawn area known as “Sponsor Row,” explained Eppelsheimer. Sponsor tents will surround a 360-degree bar that will ultimately be the Blue Moon Garden.

“The bar will be set up with monitors for all of the courts being played, so if you want to come have a beer, drink and sit there and watch the tennis while it’s going on, you can,” he said. “These soft-sided tents are for our sponsors to activate when they’re on site. Prudential is one of our main sponsors and they always like to have someone in their tent in case someone wants to talk about the company. They hand out a lot of things like hats and fans to attract spectators to the tent. All of the sponsors do sort of the same thing.”

Aside from the various tents that must be erected prior to the event, the five play courts have to be set-up to match the Women’s Tennis Association regulations, added Eppelsheimer. To do this, the Volvo Car Open team brings in a professional contractor a month before the tournament.

“Those play courts have very tough specifications by the WTA…which oversees the event,” said Eppelsheimer. “The lines have to be such, the nets have to be a certain height, everything has to be just so.”

There are also two additional courts that will eventually house the Dunlop Sports Company demo court and the brand new Net Generation program. With the facility inaccessible to members for practice during the entirety of the tournament, these two courts give attendees, both young and old, an opportunity to play a little bit.

“Dunlop Sports Company is our racket and ball,” said Eppelsheimer. “…A lot of people will go test rackets out and their latest innovations on the demo court. This will become Net Generation, the USTA’s (United States Tennis Association) push to get young kids back in the game. It’ll be set up with mini nets and small rackets. We’ll take the back walls and put 39-foot banners up there that say ‘NetGen’ and ‘Dunlop.’ You won’t be able to miss it.”

When the gates open at 9 a.m. this Saturday, March 31 for Family Weekend, the Volvo Car Open team has one distinct mission, explained Eppelsheimer, and it is the same every year.

“We want to make sure that we are up and ready when that first customer walks through the door and that first spectator comes in,” he said. “If they want to go in the merchandise tent, we are set and ready. The courts will be ready to go. No news when the tournament happens is good news. If I get any news it’s something went wrong…Sometimes I say that I’m a fireman and am putting out small fires once the tournament starts. As a whole, my goal is to make sure there are none.”