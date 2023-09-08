BEHS aims for students to grow spiritually, intellectually and physically

Q&A with Patrick Finneran

BEHS Principal - Projected enrollment of 725

Q: What’s new for the 2023-24 school year? Are there any specific changes from last year regarding start/dismissal time, extracurricular activities, curriculum or educational initiatives?

There are no changes to the start or finish times this year. After winning the state championship last year, the boys’ volleyball team began its second season. There are several new elective courses to help meet the needs of our students. Finally, the school’s Advisory Council is finalizing the new strategic plan to ensure the continuation of the excellent Catholic education offered since 1915.

Q: Share any special events planned or back-to-school activities for the first month of school.

Student orientation will be on Thursday, Aug. 10, for grades 9 and 10, and Friday, Aug. 11 for grades 11 and 12. The school will hold its annual Day of Service on Monday, Aug. 14, and will celebrate the Solemnity of the Assumption of our Blessed Mother with an all-school Mass on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The school will hold a Parent Visitation night on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Finally, the school’s Parent Guild and Triple B organizations will host a homecoming celebration for our school community on Friday, Oct. 6.

Q: What goals have you set in terms of student achievement for the upcoming year?

The goal remains consistent every year for the students to grow spiritually, intellectually and physically every day.

Q: Is the school fully staffed with teachers? Are there any new hires?

Fortunately, we are fully staffed for the 2023-24 school year. Bishop England High School is excited to welcome several new faculty and staff members. Lourdes Andin joins the Math department, McKenzie Clarey (class of 2016) returns as a member of the English department, Eddie Fontana is a new member of the Social Studies department, and Diane Morton and Jackie Shoen are new members of the Science department. Ben Robertson is the new full-time campus minister, and Bill Warren joins as the new co-athletic director. These new faculty and staff members join a dedicated group of individuals who make Bishop England High School a special place.

Q: Describe the school’s effort to help students and parents prepare for the return to school and ensure a smooth, welcoming transition?

The school held a New Parents Night on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The night provided parents with answers to common questions, offered memberships to the Parent Guild or Triple B organization, school tours, register computers, and a chance to put books in lockers. 112 members of the class of 2023 attended the Summer Prep Session in July, which provided three days of orientation and fun.

Q: Has the school made any updates to its technology infrastructure or plans to incorporate more technology into the classroom to support learning?

The school added new 86-inch interactive boards in most classrooms, new Microsoft Surface computers for all faculty and staff members, increased the internet speed at the school, added internet service to the athletic fields and improved the wireless network.

Q: What advice do you have for students as they prepare for the first day?

I encourage our students to give their best each day and challenge themselves to grow spiritually, intellectually and physically.