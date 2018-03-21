BEHS students offer up prayers instead of protests on National School Walkout Day

As National School Walkout Day (NSWD) observances played out at schools worldwide last Wednesday, March 14, the sun beamed down on the courtyard in the heart of Bishop England’s Daniel Island campus - a bright contrast to the darkness felt across the nation one month before, when a gunman opened fire in a deadly rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

In commemoration of NSWD, an event created to mark the somber anniversary and provide an opportunity for expression, hundreds of students dressed in the Bishops’ traditional green and white colors emptied out of campus buildings and gathered around a stone wall featuring small signs displaying 17 names and photos representing each life cut short in Parkland.

Clutching rosary beads, the students recited prayers and placed red roses at each of the memorials. Some held hands. Some hugged one another. Some cast their faces downward, in quiet reflection.

The gravity of the moment was not lost on senior Leydi Selvas-Ramos, one of those tasked with placing the roses on each of the victims’ photos.

“I wanted to cry,” said Selvas-Ramos. “It’s sad. You’re not supposed to die at a young age….and not get to live on with your life and become someone successful. It’s sad because you can’t do anything about it, other than pray – and hope that their family becomes stronger.”

For Selvas-Ramos, there are still many unanswered questions about why violence happens.

“I talked to my mom and I was like ‘Why are there people that do this? Why can’t we just be peaceful?”

Safe and secure within the school’s surrounding locked exterior gates, the students stood in solidarity during last week’s ceremony, united in their faith. And unlike many of their counterparts across the country, the group didn’t carry signs of protest about gun violence. They didn’t shout out calls for change. They didn’t march. Instead, they chose to lift up prayers for the victims – and offer support for one another.

“Everyone here has their own struggles,” said student Collin Kerr, in remarks to those gathered. “And many of us probably don’t feel comfortable sharing them. That’s ok. If you’re struggling with anything – depression, anxiety, relationship issues, whatever it may be, know that you are not alone.”

After the program, Kerr reflected on what the ceremony meant to him.

“Today has been a time to reflect on what’s happened (in Florida) and to think about what can be done and what we can do as students to help each other and ensure the safety of our school.”

For Kerr, Bishop England’s decision to focus on faith in the school’s observance of National School Walkout Day was an appropriate response.

“Rather than making a political statement, as a Catholic school we wanted to make a statement that we believe that prayer is extremely powerful and that change can come about through prayer. We want to pray for the people making changes in our government, for people in schools…for people who were affected by shootings like this, and others.”

“It helps us build in faith as a person,” added Selvas-Ramos. “And God is everything…God is always going to be there for you.”

In the end, Kerr stressed that he hopes his fellow students will remember to look out for one another in the days ahead. In further recognition of the day, those participating were encouraged to commit 17 acts of kindness for those who might be in need of a friend, a listening ear, a word of affirmation, or a just a smile.

“I think it’s important that we raise awareness for mental health of our students and making sure that everyone is ok,” said Kerr. “…Listen to someone else’s problems. Ask your friends how they’re doing. Life is beautiful and you should love yours and everyone else’s. There is an entire world outside of high school. Let’s make that world a better world for all us.”

“I’m very proud of our kids,” said BE Principal Patrick Finneran at the conclusion of the program. “This came from them and it’s what we teach every day – respond in a prayerful way. That when we pray, God will help us through everything we’ve got going on. So I am so very proud of them. They’ve done a wonderful job.”

One student did walk out of the school during the observance, according to a news report aired on Charleston’s ABC News4. A photo on the station’s website showed the student holding a sign that read “We will not BE next.” The report stated that the student “spoke with the school principal beforehand about his plan, and a teacher accompanied him the entire time to ensure safety.”