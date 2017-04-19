Bellinger Island improvement projects nearing completion

The Bellinger Island boat landing should be back in service soon, according to a recent announcement from the Daniel Island Property Owners Association (POA). Work is almost complete on this improvement project, as well as the Bellinger Island erosion control initiative. The contractor expects to be completely done with the boat landing this week.

“The barge (currently stationed in Beresford Creek) will be moving downstream to finish some work on Bellinger Island and boats should be able to navigate around it,” stated the POA release.

“Unfortunately, the barge will not be able to be completely out of Beresford Creek until the week of the 17th due to the need for a very high tide in order to navigate the barge through the narrowest pinch point in Beresford Creek. This is an unavoidable condition.”

Questions on the projects can be directed to Jane Baker, vice president of community services for the Daniel Island POA, at jane.baker@dicommunity.org.

An erosion control project along the Wando River in between the Daniel Island Children’s Park and the Family Circle Tennis Center is also nearing completion. Currently, the recreation trail in this stretch of the shoreline is closed to walkers, runners and bikers. According to Beth Brownlee, senior construction manager for the City of Charleston, the 90 day project is set to finish up sometime in June. Workers are installing a rock fill area that will run parallel to the shore to help break up the wave action, said Brownlee. The effort is similar to one the city completed at Plymouth Park on James Island.

The project also includes refurbishing the trail itself (which washed out in places after Hurricane Matthew last fall), adding a gentler slope between the rocks and the trail, planting grasses along the beach, and enhancing the oyster reef.