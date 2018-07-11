Bellona Street fire prompts multi-jurisdictional response

Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3, firefighters from the City of Charleston Fire Department and North Charleston Fire Department responded to a reported fire at a home at 1922 Bellona Street on Daniel Island.

Team 5 officers with the City of Charleston Police Department blocked off access points to the street to keep out non-emergency vehicles. As crews worked to assess the fire, a crowd of area residents gathered in the grassy field across from the home to watch the unfolding events.

When The Daniel Island News arrived on the scene, there was no sign of an active fire, but billowing smoke appeared to be coming from a back covered porch area attached to the home. A firefighter assessed the structure from a ladder stationed against the front of the elevated porch. A large piece of metal was cut by firefighters from what appeared to be a chimney on the porch and then dropped to the ground.

“We believe combustible construction surrounding the (chimney) flue ignited,” said City of Charleston Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh. “The damage was limited to the flue and masonry enclosure and the porch roof area.”

The residents were at home at the time of the fire, he added, but no injuries were reported.

In an effort to prevent fires of this nature, Julazadeh implores residents to keep a watchful eye on any fire they have started, even those in a fireplace.

“We would encourage residents to ensure their chimneys are cleaned and inspected each year,” he said. “Had the residents not been alert, this incident could have caused significantly more damage.”