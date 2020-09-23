Beloved Lucy Boyle Memorial Fund Collection continues to inspire

On a recent afternoon, 9-year-old Luc Balzarotti excitedly surveyed a collection of gadgets and gizmos alongside shelves of books at the Berkeley County Library on Daniel Island.

“See the little circle and knob thing over there?” said the Daniel Island School student, who hopes to be an architect one day. “Those are communicators. They’re filled with numbers and symbols…These boxes down here, those are snap circuits!”

When asked to pick out his favorite item among the impressive Lucy Boyle Memorial Fund Collection at the library, he paused — like a child trying to decide which new toy to play with on Christmas morning.

“On the very first day I ever came here, we were making bottle cap catapults!” said Luc.

Gabby Perrone, 12, and her sister, Sasha, 9, are also big fans of the collection.

“It’s good for learning,” noted Gabby. “But it’s also a lot of fun and it helps you understand some of the things that you might not understand from school.”

The youngsters’ delight in the library’s offerings is exactly what those who organized the Lucy Boyle Memorial Fund (LBMF) five years ago were hoping for. The collection focuses on STEM-based learning, which spotlights science, technology, engineering and

math, and was named in memory of branch manager Tim Boyle’s daughter, Lucy, who passed away in 2015 at age 13.

In addition to a variety of STEM-based kits and weekly “STEM Thursday” programs, the LBMF also has made possible a collection of more than 200 books on related topics (space books and biographies have been the most popular). Boyle leads many of the

activities and guides youth interested in engaging with the collection.

“It’s a lot of fun!” exclaimed Boyle, who acts like a kid himself when showcasing the imaginative stash. Several of the items in the impressive inventory were owned by Lucy, a STEM mastermind who was an excellent coder.

“This is the stuff she was into,” added Boyle. “That’s what I take my cue from.”

Many of the devices, such as digital microscopes, might be too costly for parents to purchase for their kids, he added, but the library is able to provide them through the LBMF.

Until the arrival of the coronavirus, the Thursday STEM programs were especially popular, attracting 25 to 30 kids a session (more than 400 participants total were logged between August 2019 and March 2020). And all of the kits and other instruments continue to draw interest, particularly the virtual reality goggles. Purchased by the Daniel Island Friends of the Library, with accompanying software provided by the LBMF, the goggles have had 450 uses so far.

“We’re really pleased with that,” Boyle continued. “And it’s been bringing in the teens, who are very hard to attract to the library.”

Since its founding, the collection has grown considerably to include multiple hands-on STEM-related learning tools, as well as a large new globe-shaped aquarium.

“It’s really a stunning achievement by Mr. Tim,” noted Daniel Island resident John Gilsenan, who spearheaded the creation of the LBMF.

All activities are designed for children aged 10 and up (younger kids can participate if accompanied by a parent). Daniel Island resident Joan Chardkoff serves on the Berkeley County Library Board and hopes local families will take advantage of the opportunities provided through the LBMF, especially in today’s COVID-19 environment, now that many students are participating in virtual learning.

“I just see this as all the more important, now that kids’ lives are reduced,” she said.

The LBMF raised $16,000 after it launched ($10,000 from the Daniel Island Community Fund and $6,000 in private donations) and about half of the fund has been depleted so far. But a generous new donation from the DICF will add fresh funding into the account for future programming and materials.

Often the STEM activities made possible by the LBMF lead to an increased interest in books, so it creates a win-win for all involved, added Boyle. Shirlie Perrone, mom to Gabby and Sasha, speaks highly of the evolving collection and Boyle’s involvement.

“What Tim does is he demystifies it for the kids,” she said. “And he makes it so accessible and tactile...The amount of resources is fantastic and we are so lucky to have this!”

“I think the underlying feeling is if you were a kid like Lucy – a kid who was interested in science, a kid who liked programming and robots and space – you’ve got a new home,” added Boyle. “You’ve got a place where all of that stuff is aimed at you. And if you’re not that kid, maybe you’ll become that kid ... And who knows how many kids will have that one interaction that will change what they want to do with their life.”

To learn more about the LBMF collection, or to make a donation, stop in at the library, 2301 Daniel Island Dr., or call the branch at 843-471-2952.