Benefitfocus hosts ‘Core Value Day’ with focus on community

Community matters - so much so that Daniel Island-based Benefitfocus made it the focus of a “Core Value Day” at the company in late April.

One of the key objectives of the event was to highlight several area non-profit organizations, according to Drake Manning, senior director of communications at Benefitfocus. The health benefits software company hosted about a dozen local charities, to which associates could direct donations or sign up to volunteer. Among those that took part were Be A Mentor, March of Dimes, Charleston Promise Neighborhood, Lowcountry Food Bank, Yo Art! and MUSC Children’s Hospital. The day also provided an open environment for the groups to showcase their missions to the Benefitfocus team.

“In total, Benefitfocus and our associates raised nearly $25,000 for this group of non-profits,” added Manning. “A little over $12,000 donated by associates and Benefitfocus matched associate donations individually, up to $250 a piece, producing the total amount.”

“Benefitfocus is committed to supporting non-profits, youth and local sports organizations, and community initiatives as a dedicated partner in all of the communities we serve,” said Jenna Colman, Community Day activities chair and vice president of data services for Benefitfocus. “Our ‘Community Core Value Day’ was all about bringing Benefitfocus’ values to life and not just letting them be words but actions we stand behind.”

The event elicited “fantastic feedback” from the participating charities as well, noted Manning.

“We can honestly say that we have never felt such a company culture of philanthropy and giving as we did with Community Day,” said Alexandra Moor of Be A Mentor. “Not only did we receive interest in volunteering, which is the thing we value the most, but also an interest in giving by individuals. This support is doubled in impact by Benefitfocus, which we are so grateful for. It is wonderful to see when companies value community impact!”

“The event was so very well managed,” noted Charleston Promise Neighborhood’s Director of Development and Marketing Karen Quadrio, who commended Benefitfocus for the show of interest and support.

“It was gratifying to see Benefitfocus team members taking the time to very thoughtfully engage, and learn about each organization's mission and contributions to the community,” she said. “Our work wouldn't be possible without this support!”

“This event brings together people and organizations that all want to make life better throughout the Lowcountry,” stated Brenda Shaw, director of fundraising for Lowcountry Food Bank. “By working together, we can all have a hand in positive impacts for our citizens.”

“It was an honor to share about the Make-A-Wish mission with so many employees,” said Karen Lucht, regional development officer for Make-A-Wish South Carolina. “It was also touching to hear several employees’ personal stories about how their own family members have received wishes and the impact they made on their lives. We are so fortunate to have community partners like Benefitfocus that take the time to encourage community involvement and inspire their team members to make a difference!”

Benefitfocus relaunched its Core Value Day program last year using several guiding principles for the company and its associates, including Respect, Anticipate, Own it!, Community, Celebrate! and Together.

“Over the past year, Benefitfocus has made it a priority to enhance its community engagement and support,” added Manning. “We are significantly increasing our philanthropic activities through the Benefitfocus Fund (which has donated more than $500, 000 to area non-profits since 2016) and we have major commitments across the Lowcountry supporting events and organizations in our community.”