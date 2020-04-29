Benefitfocus laying off 250, cutting executive salaries

Daniel Island-based Benefitfocus Inc., the technology platform company for employers and health plans, is facing significant revenue loss amid the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring expense-cutting measures such as laying off 250 employees and cutting executive salaries.

“The decisions we have made over the past several weeks, and particularly today, have been very difficult,” said Ray August, president and CEO of Benefitfocus, in a statement. “Our associates are more than talented colleagues — they’re friends, respected professionals, and members of our community. We are supporting our impacted associates with equitable separation and benefits packages.”

The company has suspended hiring for all open positions except critical roles and is reducing immediately its U.S. workforce by approximately 17%, or 250 employees. The layoffs are corporatewide and the company hopes to be able to rehire some staff when the economy improves. Benefitfocus has offices in Greenville, South Carolina; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Brookfield, Wisconsin; as well as its Daniel Island headquarters.

In addition to the layoffs, Benefitfocus has cut compensation for its executive team by 20%, and CEO August’s take-home pay will be cut entirely.

In a similar move, the executive chairman of the board of directors also will no longer receive a take-home salary, while the other board members will see a 25% equity compensation cut.

In more cost-cutting moves, the company is suspending its 401(k) company match benefit; eliminating all non-essential expenses including travel and third-party vendors; suspending merit increases and promotions; and reducing global resources.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on our global economy,” August said. “We are taking decisive actions to maintain Benefitfocus’ financial strength during a prolonged period of uncertainty so we can continue to advance our mission of improving lives with benefits. We have moved swiftly in the last two months to provide the tools and resources needed to help guide and support clients through this pandemic.”

Benefitfocus had already implemented a mandatory work-from-home policy, beginning March 19, to protect employees; established the Benefitfocus Together Fund to financially support its own at-risk employees and their families; introduced the COVID-19 Resource Center and, subsequently, the Community Resource Center, which provides business continuity planning resources and support tools for customers; and, introduced benefitplace.com to offer affordable individual and family health plan alternatives, and other benefits to support the well-being of displaced workers.

While the company had a strong start to 2020, CFO Stephen Swad said the trend “began to decelerate in March due to the growing magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Swad said first quarter adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) “is expected to be above the high-end of our guidance … However, we expect our first quarter revenue to fall short of our previous quarterly guidance, primarily from lower than expected professional services revenue.”

Benefitfocus updated it full-year 2020 projections to total revenue of approximately $250 million to $270 million, down from its initial range of $310 million to $320 million. And the adjusted EBITDA of approximately $25 million to $35 million is above the initial range of $22 million to $27 million.

The company will host a conference call to discuss financial results and the 2020 business outlook on May 6 at 5 p.m. To access this call, dial 877-407-9208. For information about the live webcast, go to investor.benefitfocus.com/.