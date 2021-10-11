Beresford Creek Bridge replacement calls for public information meeting

The City of Charleston will host a public information meeting regarding the Daniel Island Drive Bridge replacement over Beresford Creek on Monday, Nov. 15, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Providence Church, 294 Seven Farms Drive.

“This is the bridge with the load posting and the steel plate on it that previously underwent emergency repairs to reopen,” James K. O’Connor, vice president of the engineering firm Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, explained in an email.

“The purpose of the meeting is to advise the public of the upcoming plans to replace the bridge and also add bike/pedestrian accommodations for future use,” O’Connor noted.

Project team members and city staff will be available to answer questions, address concerns, and gather feedback. Persons with disabilities who may require special accommodations at the meeting may receive interpretive services upon request prior to the meeting by calling Julie Hussey at 843-224-1096.

Providence Church has requested attendees wear masks while using their facility due to COVID considerations.